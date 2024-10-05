7-Time Super Lawyer Craig Greening Celebrated for Excellence in Criminal Defense and Forensic Innovation

Founder of The Greening Law Group has been named a Texas Super Lawyer for the seventh year in a row, an honor awarded to the top 5% of attorneys in the state.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Greening, founder and lead attorney of The Greening Law Group, has been named a Texas Super Lawyer for the seventh year in a row, an honor awarded to the top 5% of attorneys in the state. This prestigious recognition reflects Craig's leadership in integrating forensic science into criminal defense and his commitment to mentoring the next generation of legal professionals.

With more than 20 years of experience, Craig has developed groundbreaking forensic-based defense strategies to tackle complex legal cases. Certified as a Forensic Lawyer-Scientist by the American Chemical Society (ACS), Craig is among a select group of attorneys in Texas with the expertise to scientifically challenge forensic evidence, often viewed as irrefutable in court.

“Forensic evidence can be challenged when grounded in validated science. Our job is to ensure that such evidence is applied fairly and accurately, protecting our clients’ constitutional rights,” Craig Greening said.

Craig's expertise has led to numerous case victories, such as:

- Texas A&M Football Player’s Dismissal: Craig successfully defended a Texas A&M football player charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and drug possession, resulting in the dismissal of all charges.

- Reduced Sentence in Drug Conspiracy Case: A woman charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines initially faced seven years but, thanks to Craig’s expert defense, her sentence was reduced to just one year and a day.

- No Jail Time in BDO Conspiracy Case: A man involved in a conspiracy to distribute BDO, a rare drug, faced 25 years to life. Through Craig’s forensic-based defense, he received no jail time or fines.

Craig is currently working on a federal trespassing case related to the January 6th Capitol incident, employing a forensic analysis of the Capitol’s layout and mapping of the defendant's movements.

In addition to his courtroom success, Craig is dedicated to mentoring younger attorneys at The Greening Law Group. His firm emphasizes innovative forensic strategies, ethical standards, and leadership in criminal defense.

“We’re not just defending clients; we’re setting new standards for criminal defense by integrating science and ethics into our practice,” Craig explained.

Craig's consistent recognition as a Texas Super Lawyer is a testament to his dedication to legal excellence and his influence on the legal community. For more information on Craig Greening and The Greening Law Group, visit craiggreeninglaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

