Criminal Defense Attorney Craig Greening on the January 6 Pardons: A Legal Perspective on Justice and Due Process

Craig Greening defends due process amid January 6 pardons, emphasizing the right to legal representation while warning of risks to justice and public trust.

The question isn’t about whether someone deserves a lawyer—it’s about whether we, as a society, are willing to defend the principles that make our justice system function” — Craig Greening

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid ongoing national debate surrounding the January 6 prosecutions and recent presidential pardons, criminal defense attorney Craig Greening offers a critical perspective on the fundamental role of legal defense in the justice system. Having recently provided legal defense for an individual charged in connection with January 6, Greening underscores the importance of due process and the constitutional right to legal representation, regardless of political ideology. While he is relieved that his client is free from prosecution, he remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is applied fairly.

“As a defense attorney, my role is not to judge my clients but to ensure that they receive a fair trial under the law,” says Greening. “The foundation of our legal system is built on the principle that every individual—no matter their charges—has the right to competent defense. It is not an endorsement of their actions but a commitment to upholding the constitutional rights that protect us all.”

With discussions intensifying over the potential ramifications of January 6 pardons, Greening provides insight into key legal questions surrounding these cases:

- The necessity of defense representation: The right to legal counsel is a cornerstone of democracy, ensuring that even the most unpopular defendants receive a fair trial. Without proper defense, the legal system risks becoming a tool for political retribution rather than impartial justice.

- Presidential pardon powers: The use of presidential pardons in politically charged cases raises concerns about the limits of executive authority. Historically, pardons have been granted to correct injustices or foster reconciliation, but mass pardons for January 6 participants could signal a shift toward using this power as a political tool rather than a legal remedy.

- The impact on public trust: Pardoning individuals involved in January 6 may deepen political divisions, influencing how the public perceives accountability and justice. While some view these pardons as an affirmation of constitutional freedoms, others argue they undermine the rule of law and erode confidence in the judicial process.

Greening, a seasoned trial attorney with extensive experience in criminal defense, has built his career on the belief that justice is served when all parties receive fair representation. Reflecting on the case, he notes, 'If we wouldn't have fought like we did, my client would have gone to trial back in September, and probably face prison time if we didn’t prevail.' While his personal political views differ from many of those he has defended, he maintains that due process is non-negotiable.

“The question isn’t about whether someone deserves a lawyer—it’s about whether we, as a society, are willing to defend the principles that make our justice system function,” he adds. “If we selectively apply due process, we risk undermining the very freedoms that define our democracy.”

