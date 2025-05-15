12 Steps to Eliminate Debt and Build Wealth Hits #1 in Personal Money Management on Amazon

A practical step-by-step guide to financial freedom—now an Amazon #1 new release in Personal Money Management.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial freedom is no longer just a dream. With the release of 12 Steps to Eliminate Debt and Build Wealth: A Step-By-Step Guide to Become Financially Independent, author and money coach Jay Rigler is making it achievable—through clear, actionable steps designed for everyday people.

The book became the #1 Best-Selling New Release in Personal Money Management on Amazon on April 22, 2025, a testament to its timely message and practical value in today’s uncertain economy.

Drawing from over two decades of experience as a financial advisor, credit analyst, and business consultant, Rigler provides a no-fluff, practical guide that leads readers from paycheck-to-paycheck stress to long-term wealth and security. Whether you're drowning in debt or just ready to take your financial future seriously, this book delivers the blueprint to turn things around.

“This book is about getting out of the trap,” says Rigler. “We’ve been sold the idea of buy-now-pay-later, and it’s left so many people stuck. I want to show people a better way.”

Key features of the book include:

The Undetailed Budget© method—Rigler’s signature system for budgeting without spreadsheets or overwhelming detail

A proven debt reduction technique that combines the Debt Snowball and Debt Avalanche

A three-phase plan: build a foundation, create a routine, and leave a legacy

Practical tools for setting up emergency funds, managing life insurance, and investing for retirement

With praise from reviewers at SPR, Reedsy, and NewInBooks, Rigler’s book is already making waves in the personal finance community:

“Clear, practical, and empowering… perfect for anyone ready to ditch debt and take control of their financial future.” — NewInBooks

“A practical and easy-to-follow guide for financial independence.” — Self-Publishing Review

12 Steps to Eliminate Debt and Build Wealth is available now on Amazon and other major retailers in the U.S. and Canada. The book is also featured on CraveBooks.com, a leading platform for discovering the best reads in personal finance and self-help.

About the Author:

Jay Rigler is a money coach and business consultant who has helped individuals and businesses simplify their financial lives. With a unique background in financial advising, credit analytics, and advertising data, Jay brings both strategic insight and practical wisdom to the table. He shares his personal journey from debt to financial freedom through his books, speaking engagements, and coaching sessions.

Book Details:

Title: 12 Steps to Eliminate Debt and Build Wealth

Author: Jay Rigler

Formats: Paperback, eBook, Audiobook, Hardcover

Genre: Personal Finance / Self-Help

