Site-Based Assessors From The Commission on Accreditation For Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), Invites Public Comment June 2, 2025

May 15, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Site-based assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), will arrive June 2, 2025 to examine all aspects of the Maryland State Police policies and procedures, administration, operations, and support services.

Accreditation periods are four years in duration. During that time, the agency must submit agency status reports and participate in annual remote web-based assessments attesting continued compliance with the standards. Verification by the assessment team that the Maryland State Police meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation.

The Maryland State Police has been accredited with Advanced Law Enforcement credentials since 2014 and is required to comply with 461 standards to maintain accredited status. Maintaining these standards demonstrates the Department’s commitment to professional excellence in providing law enforcement services to those who live, visit, or work in Maryland.

As part of this site-based assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments via the Public Comment Portal at http://cimrs2.calea.org/715 . The purpose of this public portal is to receive comments regarding the agency’s compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status. These comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns. The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence.

If for some reason an individual cannot access the portal but would like to provide comments to the assessment team, or for more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., please write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155, call (703) 352-4225, or send an email to calea@calea.org.

IMPORTANT: CALEA is not an investigatory body and subsequently the public portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes . Additionally, there will be no response other than acknowledgement to submissions; however, the information will be considered in context to its relevance to compliance with standards and the tenets of CALEA® Accreditation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov