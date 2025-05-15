Odessa Medical Assistant School Announces May 2025 Opening

Odessa Medical Assistant School opens May 2025 with an 18-week, hands-on program—graduate debt-free in partnership with Permian Basin Kidney Center.

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odessa Medical Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. Beginning May 2025, aspiring medical professionals in Odessa, Texas have a new allied healthcare option: an 18-week medical assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real medical office. Conveniently located at 410 N Hancock Ave., Odessa, TX 79761, the school aims to educate aspiring healthcare workers on the skills and certification they need to become medical assistants.Odessa’s newest medical assistant school prepares students to work alongside other healthcare professionals, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 18 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local healthcare partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced medical professionals in Odessa.The goal is to make hands-on, healthcare training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Odessa Medical Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Odessa Medical Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in anatomy and physiology, neurology, healthcare ethics, and phlebotomy. Students also learn essential patient care, from intake and vital signs to communication and medication management. Additionally, they train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic medical records, and general office management.“We're thrilled to bring a new medical assistant school to Odessa, providing students with a hands-on, career-focused education to meet the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege. “Our mission is to remove traditional education barriers and empower local learners with the tools and training they need to succeed in this vital field.”Once students complete their certification through Odessa Medical Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of outpatient, clinical, hospital, or research facilities within their community.In partnership with Odessa Medical Assistant School, Permian Basin Kidney Center (PBKC) provides the medical office environment to train students to help prepare them for real-world scenarios. School and partner leaders recognize the value of newly trained medical assistants who have experience training in medical facilities prior to starting a full-time job in the healthcare field, enhancing student preparedness in providing comprehensive care to real patients.The local healthcare industry faces significant healthcare staffing shortages within their clinics. Odessa Medical Assistant School helps local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while providing students with an accelerated path to a career in healthcare.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum at the Odessa Medical Assistant School website . Limited seats are available. Interested individuals can apply to reserve their seat on the website or by calling (979) 202-0430.About Odessa Medical Assistant SchoolOdessa Medical Assistant School educates aspiring healthcare workers on the skills and certification they need to become medical assistants. Odessa Medical Assistant School is licensed and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The Medical Assistant Program prepares students for National Commission for Certifying Agencies, or NCCA- accredited certification offered by the National Healthcareer Association (NHA). Upon passing the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, students receive their CCMA certificate. Graduating students also receive a certificate of completion showing they went through our training program and their BLS (CPR) card.Odessa Medical Assistant School is located at 410 N Hancock Ave., Odessa, TX 79761.About Permian Basin Kidney CenterThe Permian Basin Kidney Center is a specialty clinic dedicated to comprehensive kidney care. The clinic takes a professional, compassionate, and evidence-based approach to treatment. As an independent, physician-run practice, it prioritizes patient-focused care without corporate influence. The center has been recognized for clinical excellence, and its dialysis units consistently earn five-star ratings. Patients leave consultations feeling informed and empowered to manage their health. This support helps individuals make better decisions and lead longer, healthier lives.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help 6,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.###

