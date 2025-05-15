Submit Release
Registration Open for In-Person Summer Data Training at Locations Statewide

Mark your calendars! Registration for the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Summer Data Training is now open.

Trainings are scheduled at various locations throughout the state in July and August. This year’s training will focus on reporting system updates. The workshop-style structure of this training will allow staff members from school administrative units (SAUs) the opportunity to work within the Connect system alongside the Maine DOE Data Team.

Dates and Locations:

  • July 29 – Caribou
  • July 30 – Orono
  • July 31 – Machias
  • August 12 – Augusta
  • August 13 – Biddeford

Please use this link to register, andbe sure to select a location to receive updates about your specific training. The Maine DOE is looking forward to this opportunity to meet with SAUs. If you have any questions about this year’s Summer Data Training, please contact Alexandra Cookson at Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov or call 207-446-3897.

