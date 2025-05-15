New Early Learning and Development Standards Resources Now Available in Five Languages

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) are pleased to announce the release of updated resources designed to support the effective use of the Infant/Toddler and Preschool Maine Early Learning and Development Standards (MELDS). These tools offer practical, accessible guidance for families, caregivers, and educators, helping to bring the MELDS into everyday early childhood settings.

Developed by experienced professionals currently working in the early childhood field, these tools reflect real-world practice and are thoughtfully designed to meet the diverse needs of those supporting young children’s growth and learning. This initiative was made possible through funding from the federal Preschool Development Grant, which supports Maine’s ongoing commitment to expanding access and quality in early childhood education.

Key resources include:

Clear, user-friendly guides to developmental milestones

Practical strategies for implementing learning standards

Straightforward explanations of age-appropriate expectations.

Together, these tools help to ensure that all children in Maine receive high-quality care and education aligned with the MELDS.

To support accessibility, all materials are now available in the five most commonly spoken languages in Maine—English, Arabic, French, Spanish, and Portuguese—ensuring families and early childhood professionals across the state can use these resources effectively, regardless of their primary language.

All translated resources are available to download for free on the Maine Department of Education Early Learning Standards website.

