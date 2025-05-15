UPDATE* New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE *UPDATE*

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5002052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 5/11/25, 1020 hours

STREET: Hardscrabble Rd

TOWN: Monkton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Putty Bed Pl

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Eugene Streeter

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

CRIMINAL VIOLATIONS (ALL FELONIES):

-23 VSA 1128(b): Leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury resulting

-23 VSA 1091(b): Grossly negligent operation

-23 VSA 1094(b): Aggravated operation without owner's consent

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: Q5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: Unknown

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR/VICTIM: Taylor Cole

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected moderate

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

STOLEN VEHICLE OWNER/VICTIM: Beverly Wool

AGE: 83

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5/11/25 at approximately 1020 hours, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hardscrabble Road and Putty Bed Place in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed V#2 was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road at a reasonable speed. At that time, V#1 turned onto Hardscrabble Road northbound from Putty Bed Place at a rapid speed and struck V#2 head-on.

V#1 was stolen from Burlington, VT the previous day, and the two occupants fled the scene before Troopers arrived. A K-9 search for the occupants yielded no results as witnesses believe they were picked up by someone driving an older-model white Chevy pickup truck.

Investigation into the identities of V#1's occupants is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip using the link below.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Middlebury Police Department, Bristol Rescue Squad and Monkton Fire Department.

UPDATE:

Thanks in part to several tips received from the public, the operator of V#1 was identified as Eugene Streeter (40) of Burlington, VT. Attempts to locate Streeter have been unsuccessful, and he has an active warrant for his arrest. Investigation into the identities of the remaining occupants is still ongoing.

OP#1 VCVCs (Totaling $1,071 and 10 points):

-23 VSA 1031: Failing to drive to the right ($220, 2 points +2 points for crash)

-23 VSA 1049: Vehicle entering from private road ($220, 2 points)

-23 VSA 1081(a): Unreasonable speed for conditions and hazards ($220, 2 points)

-23 VSA 1063: Starting parked vehicles ($162, 2 points)

-23 VSA 676: Operating with a civilly suspended license ($249)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.