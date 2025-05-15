Re: *UPDATE* New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Multiple Charges
Sent: Thursday, May 15, 2025 2:01 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: *UPDATE* New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE *UPDATE*
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5002052
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/11/25, 1020 hours
STREET: Hardscrabble Rd
TOWN: Monkton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Putty Bed Pl
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Eugene Streeter
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
CRIMINAL VIOLATIONS (ALL FELONIES):
-23 VSA 1128(b): Leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury resulting
-23 VSA 1091(b): Grossly negligent operation
-23 VSA 1094(b): Aggravated operation without owner's consent
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: Q5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: Unknown
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR/VICTIM: Taylor Cole
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected moderate
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
STOLEN VEHICLE OWNER/VICTIM: Beverly Wool
AGE: 83
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5/11/25 at approximately 1020 hours, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hardscrabble Road and Putty Bed Place in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed V#2 was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road at a reasonable speed. At that time, V#1 turned onto Hardscrabble Road northbound from Putty Bed Place at a rapid speed and struck V#2 head-on.
V#1 was stolen from Burlington, VT the previous day, and the two occupants fled the scene before Troopers arrived. A K-9 search for the occupants yielded no results as witnesses believe they were picked up by someone driving an older-model white Chevy pickup truck.
Investigation into the identities of V#1's occupants is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip using the link below.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Middlebury Police Department, Bristol Rescue Squad and Monkton Fire Department.
UPDATE:
Thanks in part to several tips received from the public, the operator of V#1 was identified as Eugene Streeter (40) of Burlington, VT. Attempts to locate Streeter have been unsuccessful, and he has an active warrant for his arrest. Investigation into the identities of the remaining occupants is still ongoing.
OP#1 VCVCs (Totaling $1,071 and 10 points):
-23 VSA 1031: Failing to drive to the right ($220, 2 points +2 points for crash)
-23 VSA 1049: Vehicle entering from private road ($220, 2 points)
-23 VSA 1081(a): Unreasonable speed for conditions and hazards ($220, 2 points)
-23 VSA 1063: Starting parked vehicles ($162, 2 points)
-23 VSA 676: Operating with a civilly suspended license ($249)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.