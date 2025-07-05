Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Assault of Protected Professional

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B2003693

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Fraga                         

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2025 2341 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stockbridge, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Assault on Protected Professional

 

ACCUSED: Steffen Quensel                                              

 

AGE: 45

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stockbridge, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

 

AGE: N/A

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined Quesnel  had caused fear of serious bodily pain and injury to a domestic partner and threatened the household member with an edged weapon. 

 

Quesnel initially fled the scene and was later located and taken into custody. After being taken into custody, Quesnel assaulted a Vermont Law Enforcement Officer. Quesnel was transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Quesnel was given court ordered conditions of release and citied to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time. Quesnel was then transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility and held without bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2025– 0830 hours

 

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

 

