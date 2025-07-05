Derby Barracks - VAPO, Unlawful Trespass, Resisting Arrest
CASE#: 25A5003570
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/04/2025 2200
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 101, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Maria Chagnon
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police arrived at a residence on VT Route 101 in Troy to serve a restraining order on Maria Chagnon, age 36 of Troy. Chagnon refused to vacate the residence as required by the restraining order and advised Troopers they would have to remove her. After being advised she was under arrest for violating the order, Chagnon resisted arrest. No injuries occurred and Chagnon was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby barracks for processing. Chagnon was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail imposed by the Honorable Court. Chagnon was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 4/7/2025 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass, and Resisting Arrest.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/7/2025 1230PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
