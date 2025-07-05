Submit Release
Derby Barracks - VAPO, Unlawful Trespass, Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5003570

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2025 2200

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 101, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Maria Chagnon                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police arrived at a residence on VT Route 101 in Troy to serve a restraining order on Maria Chagnon, age 36 of Troy. Chagnon refused to vacate the residence as required by the restraining order and advised Troopers they would have to remove her. After being advised she was under arrest for violating the order, Chagnon resisted arrest. No injuries occurred and Chagnon was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby barracks for processing. Chagnon was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail imposed by the Honorable Court. Chagnon was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 4/7/2025 at 12:30PM to answer to charges of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass, and Resisting Arrest.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/7/2025 1230PM          

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

