bOydestiNy Unleashes New Single 'Love is Coming to Get Cha' — A Seductive Tale of Danger and Desire

This Songs For You

Warning, "Love" is Coming and She Don't Play!

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer, rapper, and musician bOydestiNy, who captured global attention in 2024 with his genre-blending album Love is Forever, returns with a provocative new single: “Love is Coming to Get Cha”, released today across major streaming platforms and select physical retailers. The song introduces listeners to a striking and mysterious figure known simply as LOVE—a 22-year-old femme fatale who traverses continents on a mission to seduce, deceive, and dominate the emotionally unguarded.

Set to bOydestiNy’s signature fusion of R&B, pop, and hip hop, the track plays as both a narrative and a warning: LOVE is coming, and she's hunting the naive. “She’s beautiful, ruthless, and symbolic,” says bOydestiNy.

“This track is about the duality of love—how it can be enchanting but also dangerous when you least expect it.”

“Love is Coming to Get Cha” continues the emotional journey first explored in Love is Forever, a collection of songs that navigate the highs and lows of human connection— from infatuation to heartbreak and redemption.

Fans may remember bOydestiNy as the artist who broke new ground with the first-ever rap tribute to Emma Watson, inspired by her portrayal of Belle in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast.

That spirit of creativity and emotional vulnerability carries forward in this latest release. “Love is Coming to Get Cha” is now available on all major platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music, as well as select brick-and-mortar retailers.For more information, visit the boy-destiny website.

Love is Forever

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.