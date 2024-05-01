bOydestiNy's Album of "Love" is Being Released Today

Love is Forever Album Cover bOydestiNy thinking about love

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bOydestiny the musical savant who penned the renowned "Emma Watson Song" has released a new album today titled "Love is Forever". This, his latest work, is a collection of 12 evocative songs all about the mysterious emotion of "Love". The musical style of the compositions range from classic pop and rhythm and blues to worldly afro-pop and latin beguines. The muses that inspired bOydestiNy to write such diverse and "bop-full" songs include his original number one creative influence the lovely Emma Watson but also includes his late mother (RIH) whose sacrificial love, according to the artists, was immensely heart-felt yet immeasurable on any scale. The release coincides with the spring season; a time of year where "Love" is considered by many to be in the proverbial "Air". Available in digital and physical compact disc and vinyl the album can be accessed for enjoyment through the usual musical vending platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, TikTok Music, Spotify and through the boy-destiny.com website. The first single to be released from the CD/album will be the album’s title song “Love is Forever" followed by "How Will I Know" ..... if she really loves me.

