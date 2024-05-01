bOydestiNy's Album of "Love" is Being Released Today

Album Cover showing a picture of the Face of Boydestiny in an vignette styling

Love is Forever Album Cover

bOydestiNy thinking about love

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bOydestiny the musical savant who penned the renowned "Emma Watson Song" has released a new album today titled "Love is Forever". This, his latest work, is a collection of 12 evocative songs all about the mysterious emotion of "Love". The musical style of the compositions range from classic pop and rhythm and blues to worldly afro-pop and latin beguines. The muses that inspired bOydestiNy to write such diverse and "bop-full" songs include his original number one creative influence the lovely Emma Watson but also includes his late mother (RIH) whose sacrificial love, according to the artists, was immensely heart-felt yet immeasurable on any scale. The release coincides with the spring season; a time of year where "Love" is considered by many to be in the proverbial "Air". Available in digital and physical compact disc and vinyl the album can be accessed for enjoyment through the usual musical vending platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, TikTok Music, Spotify and through the boy-destiny.com website. The first single to be released from the CD/album will be the album’s title song “Love is Forever" followed by "How Will I Know" ..... if she really loves me.

Michael Anthony Thornton
ScorpCorp Music Publishing
+ + +1 8509805489
info@scorpcorpmusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

Love is Forever

You just read:

bOydestiNy's Album of "Love" is Being Released Today

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Retail, Social Media, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Anthony Thornton
ScorpCorp Music Publishing
+ + +1 8509805489 info@scorpcorpmusic.com
Company/Organization
ScorpCorp Music Publishing
1117 Wisteria Drive
Tallahassee, Florida, 32312
United States
+1 850-980-5489
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We offer a wide range of music publishing services to help composers bring their musical compositions to market. From editorial and design to distribution and marketing, we are committed to providing high-quality, affordable solutions that meet your unique needs.

More From This Author
bOydestiNy's Album of "Love" is Being Released Today
"Emma Watson Song" creator bOydestiNy, announces release dates for his "Love is Forever" album
View All Stories From This Author