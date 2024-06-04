Humans In Love With Their Robots bOydestiNy Will Release "Just One Touch" A Song That Examines This Complex Relationship

Just One Touch Record Cover Boydestiny On His Quest For Love

Can a human ever love a robot?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bOydestiny, the American songwriter, singer, and rapper who composed the renowned "Emma Watson Song," will release a brand new single on June 6th, 2024, entitled "Just One Touch." This, bOydestiNy's latest musical work, is a song focused on the eminent future arrival of robotic companions in our households and what happens when robot owners become emotionally involved with their technology.

Further, the song explores the question of how these owners will handle their wish for intimacy with their hard-wired love soul mates. According to the composer's imagination, getting the robot companion to reciprocate love will be as simple as "Just One Touch." Evidently, a "Love Button" will exist on all robot companion models in the future. Simply pressing the "Love Button" once will initiate a whirlwind variety of protocols and algorithms that will enable the "Artificial Intelligence" (AI)-functions of the robot to simulate all the attributes and peculiarities of the emotion known by humans as "Love."

The lyrics in the song pre-suppose that each robot companion can be also customized with regard to physical features, race and gender. bOydestiny has also created, directed, produced and edited a "Just One Touch" music video that illustrates these complex human-robot love interactions. This music video was released on the YouTube Platform on May 12th, 2024. As of June 3rd, 2024, the video had garnered over 1/2 a million views and has close to 25,000 favorable likes; with these numbers presently on the rise.

The song "Just One Touch," in terms of musical genre, is a fusion of Latin-Afro-Caribbean rhythms with a mix of RnB and Hip-Hop. The "Just One Touch" single to be released on June 6th, 2024, will be available in all digital formats and can be accessed for enjoyment through the usual musical vending platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, TikTok Music, and through the boy-destiny.com website.

Just One Touch Music Video