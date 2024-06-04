Humans In Love With Their Robots bOydestiNy Will Release "Just One Touch" A Song That Examines This Complex Relationship

Single Cover showing a picture of the Face of Boydestiny in an vignette styling with the Name of the single Just One Touch Indicated in Text

Just One Touch Record Cover

A picture of boydestiny wearing a Burberry Hat and Sunglasses

Boydestiny On His Quest For Love

Can a human ever love a robot?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bOydestiny, the American songwriter, singer, and rapper who composed the renowned "Emma Watson Song," will release a brand new single on June 6th, 2024, entitled  "Just One Touch."  This, bOydestiNy's latest musical work, is a song focused on the eminent future arrival of robotic companions in our households and what happens when robot owners become emotionally involved with their technology.

Further, the song explores the question of how these owners will handle their wish for intimacy with their hard-wired love soul mates.  According to the composer's imagination, getting the robot companion to reciprocate love will be as simple as "Just One Touch."  Evidently, a "Love Button" will exist on all robot companion models in the future. Simply pressing the "Love Button" once will initiate a whirlwind variety of protocols and algorithms that will enable the "Artificial Intelligence" (AI)-functions of the robot to simulate all the attributes and peculiarities of the emotion known by humans as "Love."

The lyrics in the song pre-suppose that each robot companion can be also customized with regard to physical features, race and gender.   bOydestiny has also created, directed, produced and edited a "Just One Touch" music video that illustrates these complex human-robot love interactions.  This music video was released on the YouTube Platform on May 12th, 2024. As of June 3rd, 2024, the video had garnered over 1/2 a million views and has close to 25,000 favorable likes; with these numbers presently on the rise. 

The song "Just One Touch,"  in terms of musical genre, is a fusion of Latin-Afro-Caribbean rhythms with a mix of RnB and Hip-Hop. The "Just One Touch" single to be released on June 6th, 2024, will be available in all digital formats and can be accessed for enjoyment through the usual musical vending platforms, including  Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, TikTok Music, and through the boy-destiny.com website. 

Michael Anthony Thornton
ScorpCorp Music Publishing
+1 8509805489
info@scorpcorpmusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube

Just One Touch Music Video

You just read:

Humans In Love With Their Robots bOydestiNy Will Release "Just One Touch" A Song That Examines This Complex Relationship

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Anthony Thornton
ScorpCorp Music Publishing
+1 8509805489 info@scorpcorpmusic.com
Company/Organization
ScorpCorp Music Publishing
1117 Wisteria Drive
Tallahassee, Florida, 32312
United States
+1 850-980-5489
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We offer a wide range of music publishing services to help composers bring their musical compositions to market. From editorial and design to distribution and marketing, we are committed to providing high-quality, affordable solutions that meet your unique needs.

More From This Author
Humans In Love With Their Robots bOydestiNy Will Release "Just One Touch" A Song That Examines This Complex Relationship
bOydestiNy's Album of "Love" is Being Released Today
"Emma Watson Song" creator bOydestiNy, announces release dates for his "Love is Forever" album
View All Stories From This Author