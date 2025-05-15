2025 Camping Season Starts this Weekend

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2025

Saskatchewan's provincial parks are ready to welcome visitors back for another memorable summer, with the 2025 camping season officially kicking off on Thursday, May 15.

"We are excited to welcome visitors for another incredible season in our beautiful provincial parks," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "Whether you want adventure, relaxation or time with family and friends, our parks create lasting memories while highlighting the beauty of Saskatchewan's natural environment."

New Ways to Stay and Play:

This year, there are additional glamping domes at Blackstrap, and new domes will open soon at Echo Valley;

Also opening soon are tipi-style cabins at Buffalo Pound and tipis in Meadow Lake;

There are additional marina slips at Elbow Harbour Recreation Site on Lake Diefenbaker; and

The new Trailhead Cafe is opening May 15 at the Buffalo Pound Visitor Centre.

Things to Do

From guided hikes and paddle programs to live music and cultural celebrations, there's something for everyone this season. Full event listings, including pre-registration details, can be found at saskparks.com under the "Things to Do" section.

Discovery Packs are refreshed for the 2025 season. They offer families and visitors of all ages a self-use activity to learn about our parks, conservation, wildlife and park lands with themes such as Soil Scientist and Marvelous Mammals.

Family favourites like SaskExpress and Summer Cinema are returning for another season along with new experiences such as Festival in the Forest at Meadow Lake, Prairie Day at Buffalo Pound and new guided hiking events such as Hike the Heights at Cypress Hills and Into the Pines at Candle Lake. These events and other Sask Parks programs are free with a valid Park Entry Permit.

For the safety and enjoyment of all visitors, please respect the current fire bans and restrictions that can be found by visiting SaskParks.com or by calling the park before arrival.

Plan your trip at Saskparks.com.

