Palmetto Moon Announces Grand Opening Celebration at Ashland Town Center on June 7

ASHLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is bringing its signature blend of Southern style and hometown hospitality to Ashland with the grand opening of its newest location at Ashland Town Center (500 Winchester Ave, Suite 186) on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The celebration will feature a full day of giveaways, exclusive promotions, and community-focused fun as the store officially opens its doors in the Tri-State region.This new location builds on Palmetto Moon’s growing footprint across Kentucky, joining stores in Bowling Green, Louisville, Simpsonville, and Lexington. Since opening its first Kentucky location in 2023, the brand has been met with an overwhelmingly warm welcome from shoppers throughout the state—and Ashland is next on the map.The celebration begins when doors open at 10:00 a.m., with a live DJ, door prizes, and a free custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler for the first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase. Guests can enjoy Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes and hourly grand prize giveaways featuring customer-favorite gear like the YETI Tundra Haul cooler. From 2 to 5 p.m., the fun continues with free sweet treats and exclusive giveaways with Local Boy Outfitters.To help celebrate, Palmetto Moon is also offering shoppers a chance to win 1,000 Palmetto Perks Points—a $75 reward. Customers who text PMOON50 to 578-277 before June 4 will be automatically entered into the giveaway, and one winner will be notified by phone ahead of the event.Full details, updates, and sneak peeks can be found at the official Facebook Event Page , where the brand will be sharing countdowns and highlights leading up to opening day.“There’s something so special about opening a store in a place like Ashland,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “It’s a community that values tradition, kindness, and connection—and that’s exactly who we are. We’re beyond excited to continue our growth in Kentucky and welcome our loyal and new customers to celebrate with us.”Inside, shoppers will find a curated collection of favorite Southern lifestyle brands, including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, and Chubbies. The Ashland store will also feature University of Kentucky collegiate gear, locally inspired gifts, seasonal home décor, and exclusive Palmetto Moon merchandise, including the brand’s popular 2-for-$30 tees.The Ashland opening expands Palmetto Moon’s reach throughout Kentucky and the Southeast. With locations now across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi, the brand continues to grow while staying rooted in its mission to deliver local pride, customer service, and feel-good Southern hospitality.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Ashland location and is looking for passionate, customer-first individuals who are excited to be part of a people-focused, high-energy retail team. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew For more updates, follow Palmetto Moon on social media:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

