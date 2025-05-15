BIOSTAR LAUNCHES EdgeComp MS-J6412 IPC FOR NEXT-GEN EDGE AUTOMATION

Compact, Fanless System with Intel® Elkhart Lake Processor, Dual 4K Display Support, and Full IoT Connectivity

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of IPC solutions, motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is excited to introduce the EdgeComp MS-J6412 industrial PC, a powerful new addition to its EdgeComp series built specifically for industrial automation and edge computing applications.Designed to excel in demanding industrial settings, EdgeComp MS-J6412 combines powerful performance, energy efficiency, and versatile connectivity in a compact, fanless design. Powered by the IntelElkhart Lake J6412 SoC, a quad-core processor with speeds up to 2.6GHz and an ultra-low 10W TDP, the system ensures stable, round-the-clock operation with minimal heat generation and silent performance. Its embedded architecture makes it ideally suited for space-limited and noise-sensitive environments where reliability is paramount.Tailored for edge computing and industrial automation, the BIOSTAR EdgeComp MS-J6412 offers a rich set of features designed to meet the demands of modern intelligent systems. It includes an M.2 Key-M slot (2242/2280) for high-speed NVMe or SATA storage, an M.2 Key-B slot with SIM card support for 4G/5G connectivity, and a Mini-PCIe slot for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth module expansion. With support for dual 4K displays, the system is ideal for advanced HMI applications and enables robust, flexible wireless connectivity for smart factory and IoT deployments.The MS-J6412 excels in seamless integration and device communication. It has four COM ports for connecting a wide range of industrial machinery and peripherals, while dual Intel 2.5GbE LAN ports provide fast, stable network throughput essential for real-time data processing and precision control.The MS-J6412 embodies BIOSTAR’s ongoing commitment to advancing industrial edge computing, offering a versatile and reliable solution tailored for system integrators and automation professionals. Whether implemented in smart factories, interactive kiosks, or HMI platforms, it provides the performance, flexibility, and dependability required to drive the next generation of industrial edge computing systems.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.