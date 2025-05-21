Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis & Therapy Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis & Therapy Julie Adcock, founder and executive director of Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis & Therapy Erick M. Dubuque, PhD, LBA, BCBA-D Director ACQ

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis & Therapy for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Tennessee.This newly accredited organization offers ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Its programs were evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide “Earning ACQ accreditation demonstrates Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis & Therapy’s commitment to quality, evidence-based care; strong ethics; and continuous improvement,” said Julie Adcock, founder and executive director of Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis & Therapy. “Every day, our dedicated team lives our core values of kindness, brilliance, accountability, and teamwork—leading to the best possible outcomes for families.”Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis & Therapy provides individualized, evidence-based ABA to children with autism, focused on fostering growth, independence, and meaningful outcomes. Its team works collaboratively to develop tailored treatment plans that address each child’s unique needs, focusing on skill development, behavior reduction, and overall quality of life.In addition to direct therapy, it offers caregiver support, offers parent training, and works closely with schools and community partners to ensure consistent, coordinated care across all settings.“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuqe, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Kaleidoscope Behavior Analysis & Therapy underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.To learn more, visit autismcommission.org.###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.Learn more at autismcommission.org.

