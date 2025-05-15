Equator Releases EPO 500 Electric Pizza Oven with Multi-Program Cooking and Brick-Oven Capabilities

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the EPO 500, a compact electric pizza oven engineered to bring high-temperature, multi-style pizza preparation into home and small commercial kitchens. With a countertop footprint and a capacity of 0.48 cu. ft. (13.5 liters), the oven accommodates up to a 12-inch pizza and reaches temperatures as high as 800°F, offering users an authentic brick-oven-style experience without the need for complex installation.

The EPO 500 features six distinct cooking presets, including Neapolitan, New York, Deep Dish, Thin Crust, Frozen, and Custom, as well as a manual mode. These functions are powered by a 1500W heating system and three types of heat transfer—conductive, radiant, and convective—to ensure a well-cooked base, leopard-spotted crust, and evenly baked toppings. The oven heats quickly and can produce a fully cooked pizza in approximately two minutes.

Designed with user convenience in mind, the oven is equipped with dual heat elements and upper and lower thermocouples for accurate temperature regulation. It also includes a removable 12-inch cordierite pizza stone for even heat distribution, an adjustable thermostat ranging from 175°F to 800°F, and an automatic shut-off feature. The exterior is constructed with stainless steel and a cool-touch finish to enhance safety and durability.

Additional accessories packaged with the EPO 500 include a pizza pan, spatula, and roller cutter—all dishwasher safe for ease of maintenance. The LED display provides a clear readout of time and temperature settings, which are controlled via two front-facing knobs.

Weighing 24.2 lbs (net) and measuring 16.9 x 18.5 x 11.02 inches (HxWxD), the unit is compact enough for use in smaller kitchens, RVs, patios, or dormitories. It ships through FedEx or UPS and is backed by ETL certification for electrical safety standards.

“The EPO 500 gives consumers access to professional-level pizza-making at home,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Advanced Appliances. “Its versatile cooking programs and compact design make it suitable for anyone looking to expand their kitchen capabilities.”

The EPO 500 Electric Pizza Oven is currently available in black or stainless steel finishes.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been at the forefront of designing and delivering energy-efficient, space-saving solutions for modern households. The company’s innovative product range spans laundry, kitchen, and climate control appliances, consistently emphasizing quality, durability, and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

