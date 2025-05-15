WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON UPDATE
UPDATE- On May 15th, 2025 at approximately 0743 hours Troopers were notified of several potential sightings of Finkelstein in the Charlotte area. With the assistance of Shelburne PD Finkelstein was located safely.
* Initial News Release *
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 25A1003358
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 14th, 2025, 1657 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear St, Charlotte, VT 05445
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person
MISSING PERSON: Joshua E Finkelstein
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from a family member looking to report 29-year-old Joshua Finkelstein missing.
Family stated that Finkelstein left his residence in Charlotte, Vermont, on foot wearing a red baseball hat, gray t-shirt with horizontal strips, blue jeans, and mismatch running shoes around 1800 hours on 5/13/25. Last known heading to Mt Philo in Charlotte, Vermont.
Finkelstein's phone showed he was in the Essex, NY area before it was turned off. We urge anyone with information about Finkelstein whereabouts to call the Vermont State Police—Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782
