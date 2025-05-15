WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON UPDATE

UPDATE- On May 15th, 2025 at approximately 0743 hours Troopers were notified of several potential sightings of Finkelstein in the Charlotte area. With the assistance of Shelburne PD Finkelstein was located safely.





* Initial News Release *





VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE: 25A1003358

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 14th, 2025, 1657 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear St, Charlotte, VT 05445

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

MISSING PERSON: Joshua E Finkelstein

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from a family member looking to report 29-year-old Joshua Finkelstein missing.

Family stated that Finkelstein left his residence in Charlotte, Vermont, on foot wearing a red baseball hat, gray t-shirt with horizontal strips, blue jeans, and mismatch running shoes around 1800 hours on 5/13/25. Last known heading to Mt Philo in Charlotte, Vermont.

Finkelstein's phone showed he was in the Essex, NY area before it was turned off. We urge anyone with information about Finkelstein whereabouts to call the Vermont State Police—Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.



