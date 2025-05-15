Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,561 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON UPDATE

UPDATE- On May 15th, 2025 at approximately 0743 hours Troopers were notified of several potential sightings of Finkelstein in the Charlotte area. With the assistance of Shelburne PD Finkelstein was located safely. 


* Initial News Release *


VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE: 25A1003358

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Klara Calderon-Guthe                          

STATION: Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#:(802)-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: May 14th, 2025, 1657 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear St, Charlotte, VT 05445

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

 

MISSING PERSON: Joshua E Finkelstein                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from a family member looking to report 29-year-old Joshua Finkelstein missing.

 

Family stated that Finkelstein left his residence in Charlotte, Vermont, on foot wearing a red baseball hat, gray t-shirt with horizontal strips, blue jeans, and mismatch running shoes around 1800 hours on 5/13/25. Last known heading to Mt Philo in Charlotte, Vermont.

 

Finkelstein's phone showed he was in the Essex, NY area before it was turned off. We urge anyone with information about Finkelstein whereabouts to call the Vermont State Police—Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.


Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-585-0782

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS / MISSING PERSON UPDATE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more