Kerry W. Kirby Receives Noble Award for Entrepreneurial Achievements in Technology Innovation

Kerry W. Kirby - Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist

Kerry W. Kirby recognized among the world’s most influential business leaders and cross-industry visionaries.

Kerry W. Kirby has exemplified the principles of innovation, resilience, and excellence that defines the Noble Awards. His contributions not only shape industries but drive global business forward.” — Thomas Brandt - Noble Awards

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , has received a Noble Award for Outstanding Tech Entrepreneur. This prestigious international award solidifies Mr. Kirby’s place among the world’s most influential business leaders, visionaries, and those whose work transcends industries, fuels innovation, and sets new benchmarks for excellence across a global stage.The Noble Awards celebrates a century of distinguished achievement, recognizing outstanding leadership and extraordinary business success on a global scale. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind judging process by a prestigious panel of respected business executives, thought leaders, and corporate strategists, ensuring each honoree is recognized solely on merit. This year's competition was exceptionally intense, with over 4,000 submissions spanning 35 countries, highlighting the universal significance of this distinguished award.“True leadership is measured not only by success but by the long-term impact it creates,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the Noble Awards, “Kerry W. Kirby has exemplified the principles of innovation, resilience, and excellence that defines the Noble Awards. His contributions not only shape industries but also drive global business forward. We are honored to recognize Kerry’s achievements on this international platform."Noble Award recipient, Kerry W. Kirby is a renowned entrepreneur, technology innovator, and philanthropist. As the founder and CEO of 365 Connect, he has spent over two decades transforming the multifamily housing industry with groundbreaking digital solutions. A dynamic speaker and award-winning podcaster, Kerry has reached millions through major media outlets, streaming platforms, and global events. His ability to demystify complex technologies and explore their impact on our digital world has made him a trusted industry voice. Together with his wife, Melinda M. Kirby, he leads the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation , a driving force in philanthropy committed to advancing humanitarian, educational, healthcare, and equality initiatives.“This award is not just a recognition of my work—it’s a reflection of the incredible people who have walked this path with me,” said Kerry W. Kirby. “From the brilliant minds at 365 Connect to the unwavering support of my beautiful wife and family, I share this honor with all who have inspired, challenged, and believed in my vision. I set out to build technology that not only transforms industries but touches lives—creating a more connected, inclusive, and meaningful digital world. As we look to the future, I remain deeply committed to driving innovation that leaves a lasting, positive impact across the globe.”ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, our AI-driven platform transforms operations to reduce costs, maximize efficiency, and accelerate revenue. Founded in 2003 with unrivaled industry knowledge, 365 Connect is purpose-built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Discover how we’re driving the future of multifamily innovation at 365connect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.