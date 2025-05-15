Slight Increase in Hunting Accidents Highlights Need for Vigilance in the Field

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— Texas experienced an increase in hunting accidents with last year, with 18 non-fatal hunting accidents and one fatality reported in the 2024 Texas Hunting Accident Report.

“Safe hunting in Texas starts with you,” said Matthew Smith, Hunter Education Coordinator for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). “Hunting accidents are preventable by following basic safety rules we call the ‘10 Commandments of Shooting Safey,’ especially the primary rule – pointing the firearm’s muzzle in a safe direction at all times.”

In Bell County, a hunter fired at low-flying, wounded dove outside of his safe zone and ‘peppered’ his hunting companion with shot pellets. A dozen pellets struck the victim from head to legs. This accident could have been prevented if the hunter stuck to a “safe zone of fire” and communicated his position with others.

While scouting for ducks in Bowie County, a hunter hung a loaded shotgun in a tree while checking for leaks in his waders. The trigger caught and discharged, sending pellets into his upper thigh. This accident could have been avoided by adhering to the basic hunter safety course rules for handling firearms. It’s important to remember to always unload firearms when not hunting and never leave it unattended.

Below are some tips to help ensure a safe experience for hunters whether they’re at home, in transit to their hunting spot or spending time in the field.

Mind Your Muzzle : Whether in transit or in the field, the muzzle should always be pointing in a safe direction. This is the most important safety rule.

: Whether in transit or in the field, the muzzle should always be pointing in a safe direction. This is the most important safety rule. Clear the Chamber : Unload all firearms when not in use, especially at home, during transport and in the field. Guns should be unloaded as soon as you are finished hunting to avoid accidental discharge.

: Unload all firearms when not in use, especially at home, during transport and in the field. Guns should be unloaded as soon as you are finished hunting to avoid accidental discharge. On Guard : Keep your fingers outside of the trigger guard until ready to take a shot.

: Keep your fingers outside of the trigger guard until ready to take a shot. Gear Up : Waterfowl hunters should wear protective clothing, waders and approved life jackets while in boats or around water, especially in winter months. Drowning ranks as the number one cause of waterfowl hunting-related fatalities.

: Waterfowl hunters should wear protective clothing, waders and approved life jackets while in boats or around water, especially in winter months. Drowning ranks as the number one cause of waterfowl hunting-related fatalities. Safe Space : For dove, quail and pheasant hunters, the number one cause for accidents or fatalities is shooting at game outside a safe zone of fire . Communicate and stick to your safe zone of fire and never shoot towards another hunter, buildings or structures, or domestic animals such as cows. For more information on safe zones of fire, visit the TPWD Hunter Education webpage.

: For dove, quail and pheasant hunters, the number one cause for accidents or fatalities is shooting at game outside a . Communicate and stick to your safe zone of fire and never shoot towards another hunter, buildings or structures, or domestic animals such as cows. For more information on safe zones of fire, visit the TPWD Hunter Education webpage. Bull’s-eye and Beyond : Be sure of your target including what is in front and behind. No one can take a shot back, so don’t shoot until certain of what could be struck.

: Be sure of your target including what is in front and behind. No one can take a shot back, so don’t shoot until certain of what could be struck. Blazing Style: Wearing blaze orange while in the field allows you to be seen by other hunters and reduces the potential for hunting accidents.

Texas’ highest record to date occurred in 1968 when the state saw 37 fatal hunting-related accidents. The numbers recorded every year showed the need for more firearm safety, which led to the creation of the Hunter Education program.

Since Hunter Education became a requirement for all hunters in 1988, Texas’ hunting accident rate has steadily decreased. Only a single fatality has been reported for each of the last six years.

More than 1.6 million students have been certified with Hunter Education since 1972. Hunter Education is required for every hunter in Texas (including out-of-state hunters) born on or after Sept. 2, 1971. The minimum age for certification is nine years old and certification is good for life.

There are two in-person course options for anyone under 17 years of age — a six-hour classroom course or a four-hour field course preceded by a home study Internet course. Additionally, those 17 and over can alternatively take and pass an approved online-only course.

Courses can be found by visiting the Hunter Education page. Classes are also offered at schools, clubs and venues throughout Texas communities.

Hunters must show proof of Hunter Education certification on their person while in the field. Hunters have access to their Texas proof of Hunter Education in the free Outdoor Annual mobile app for iOS and Android.

Learn more about Hunter Education, how to sign up for a course and find resources for students on the TPWD website.