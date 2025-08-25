TPWD Hosts Veteran Suicide Awareness Ruck Hikes

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – Throughout September, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will host Veteran Suicide Awareness Ruck Hikes at Texas State Parks and State Natural Areas, and all military, veterans, family and friends are invited to participate.

“This will be our third consecutive year hosting these events, and it’s been growing,” said Nicole Mechler, TPWD military and internship coordinator. “The more we can advocate and join together, the better for our communities.”

Hikes at various locations are scheduled for each Saturday of the month beginning on Sept. 6. Each park will offer a variety of trails and activities. Information on the hikes and the specific host sites are available on the State Parks Events Calendar website or folks can reach out through email to vetcontact@tpwd.texas.gov.

Attendees can request a modification for a program or service at least two weeks before the visit through an online modification request form.

TPWD offers Texas Parklands Passports which provide free entry to all Texas state parks for active duty military members, veterans, disabled veterans, Gold Star Families and Senior Full. Information about the passports is online at the Texas Parklands Passports website. Passes can be obtained with supporting documents at any State Park headquarters. State Park staff advise visitors who plan to acquire a pass at the event to arrive early.

Visitors can learn more about accessibility at TPWD facilities on the agencies accessibility information website.

The complete list of parks for this year’s ruck hikes event is below:

Sept. 6

Brazos Bend State Park: 8 a.m.-12pm

Tyler State Park: 8-10 a.m.

McKinney Falls State Park: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cooper Lake State Park (Doctors Creek Unit): 9-11 a.m.

Sept. 13:

Atlanta State Park: 9 a.m.

Hueco Tanks State Park: 7:30 a.m.

Cedar Hill State Park: 6:30 a.m.

Sept. 20:

Lockhart State Park: 8:30 a.m.

Abilene State Park: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Purtis Creek State Park: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Dinosaur Valley State Park: 10 a.m.

Cooper Lake State Park: 9-11 a.m.

Caprock Canyon State Park: 10 a.m.

Sept. 27: