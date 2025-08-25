1,720-acre Bear Creek State Park Becomes Latest Acquisition to Texas State Parks

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— Soon Texans will have a new spot in the Hill Country to explore thanks to the latest Texas State Park land acquisition in Uvalde County. Bear Creek State Park is 1,720-acres and located less than a mile from Garner State Park, one of the most popular sites in the state.

“Texas is home to more than 640,000 acres of state parks and natural areas for Texas families to enjoy all the majestic views and activities our state has to offer,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “The acquisition of Bear Creek State Park will provide Texans access to the Frio River along with streams, canyons, and hiking trails for visitors to explore. I encourage all Texans and out-of-state visitors to witness our beautiful Texas parks up close.”

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) purchased the property for $33.5 million using a one-time funding appropriation. The new state park will be developed through the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a $1 billion endowment fund overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2023 to create a dedicated funding stream for acquiring and developing state parks.

“This latest land purchase is another feather in the cap of the department for their efforts to provide more public spaces for Texans to recreate in the outdoors,” said Paul Foster, Chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. “Combined with the previous additions, Texas has added more than 6,800 acres of new parkland since January.”

“The department is excited to add Bear Creek to the Texas State Park system and provide Texans with another picturesque slice of the Texas Hill Country to enjoy,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz. “The rolling grasslands and unnamed creeks stretching across the landscape will one day provide visitors with a new place to explore the peaks and valleys that make up Uvalde County.”

When notified of available properties, TPWD conducts a due diligence review to determine the property’s feasibility as a state park. In this case, TPWD determined the property’s outstanding natural and recreational features made it an excellent candidate.

Not only does the site provide access to the Frio River, Spring Creek, as well as its namesake Bear Creek, but there are several streams, canyons and ridges providing an idyllic background for hikers. The property also has views of Old Baldy at Garner State Park and the surrounding area. Furthermore, it is home to large Cypress and Live Oak trees ready to shade visitors as they traverse future trails or have picnics.

Additionally, future visitors will be able to experience dark skies when camping in this quiet and remote corner of the Hill Country.

A variety of wildlife also call the area home. Bear Creek is prime habitat for endangered species like the golden-cheeked warbler. Initial surveys have also shown a potential for rare and sensitive floral species in the ravines throughout the property.

Now that the sale is complete, Wildlife and Inland Fisheries biologists will work with State Park staff to conduct natural and cultural resource surveys to help guide park planners with management plans and future visitor interpretive exhibits.

This latest acquisition furthers TPWD’s goal of expanding public access to Texas’ natural space in more corners of the state. The completion of this purchase joins 3,120- acre Post Oak Ridge State Park near Colorado Bend and the 3,703-acre addition at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

Additionally, the phased opening of new parkland will allow hunters to use Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Post Oak Ridge State Park as soon as this fall for drawn hunt opportunities.

TPWD will develop a plan with input from the public to determine recreational opportunities for the property. This plan may take many months to complete, but TPWD will communicate upcoming milestones, including a potential opening date.

More information about the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund can be found on the TPWD website or at TexasStateParks.org