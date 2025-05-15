Deadline extended to May 19 for farmers to apply for disaster assistance for crop losses in 2024

RALEIGH – The deadline for farmers to apply for the Agricultural Disaster Crop Loss Program for losses in 2024 has been extended to May 19 by the N.C. General Assembly. Farmers who suffered crop losses from Hurricane Helene, Tropical Storm Debby and drought and other weather-related conditions in 2024 are eligible to apply.

“Interest in this nearly $311 million ag disaster assistance program has been understandably strong given the nearly $5 billion in agricultural losses farmers sustained in 2024,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We have been working hard to get the word out, to get farmers signed up and to begin verifying losses and confirming information on completed applications. Giving farmers this extra time to sign up, will help ensure that everyone who intends to sign up can do so.”

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is administering the statewide program as part of the more than $524 million disaster package approved by the N.C. General Assembly, with a total of $200 million earmarked for farmers in Western N.C. and over $100 million approved for crop losses across the remainder of the state. All 100 counties are included in the disaster assistance coverage.

Eligible farmers can access and submit the online application at www.ncagr.gov and will need to have a FSA Form 578 on file with the USDA Farm Service Agency or submit an alternate form if no FSA Form 578 is on file along with a completed sub W-9. Local county extension offices will be able to offer application assistance for producers who do not have internet access.

NCDA&CS is also operating its disaster assistance hotline at 1-866-645-9403 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help with questions.

Criteria include:

n Farmers who experienced a verifiable loss of agriculture or aquaculture commodities as a result of an agricultural disaster in 2024, and includes infrastructure and equipment losses as a result of Helene.

n Farm is located in an area affected by disaster.

n The commodity or aquaculture was planted, or being raised, before the date of the disaster designated in the Secretarial or Presidential declaration for the county where the commodity is located, and the verifiable losses are being claimed.

A wide range of commodities are covered in the program, including specialty crops and tobacco, and growers are encouraged to review the full list online.

Growers of nursery crops, fruit-bearing trees and bushes, and certain horticultural crops may request a deadline extension to July 3. This extension must be requested via email to agdisaster@ncagr.gov by May 19.

For more information, including a section with frequently asked questions, visit www.ncagr.gov/agdisaster, or call the NCDA&CS disaster assistance hotline.

-30-