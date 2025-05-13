Final Daily Update on the Sunset Road Fire in Brunswick County

The primary objective for the N.C. Forest Service Incident Management Team is public and firefighter safety.



Acreage: 1,331 acres | Containment: 83%

The Sunset Road Fire in Brunswick County remains within the 1,331-acre footprint and is 83% contained. The wildfire started Friday, May 2. The cause of the wildfire has been determined to be a debris burn. The N.C. Forest Service Incident Management Team will transition incident response back to local Forest Service personnel effective 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 13.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) remains in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 3,000 feet, daily (24 hours). Complete information is available at https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_8047. Flying drones within a TFR designated area is unlawful.

The N.C. Forest Service would like to extend a special thanks to the many cooperators that assisted with firefighting efforts for the Sunset Road Fire. We would also like to extend a thank you to Brunswick County and the City of Boiling Spring Lakes for their support toward fire operations.

This will be the final communication relative to the Sunset Road Fire in Boiling Spring Lakes.

For further inquiries related to the Sunset Road Fire:

Philip Jackson, public information officer

Phone: 919-857-4828

Email: philip.Jackson@ncagr.gov