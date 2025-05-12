Get ready for a weekend of fun at the Got to Be NC Festival May 16-18 at the State Fairgrounds

RALEIGH – North Carolina’s No. 1 industry -- agriculture -- will be on display along with a colorful lineup of tractors, N.C. food and beverage products, and plenty of family friendly activities when the Got to Be NC Festival returns to the State Fairgrounds May 16-18 in Raleigh.

In addition, this free event features a daily tractor parade at 1 p.m., carnival rides and games, a butterfly barn, kids activities, dairy milking classes, a pig birthing exhibit, antique farm equipment, an N.C. Craft Beer Garden and N.C. Craft Cocktail Garden, an antique tractor pull, fair food and music.

The Got to Be NC Pavilion will feature nearly 100 North Carolina food and beverage vendors showcasing some of North Carolina’s tastiest products. Visitors can sample and shop the Pavilion for their favorite items. Admission to the Pavilion is $3.

Daily grounds entertainment includes the King BMX Stunt Show, the Kenya Safari Acrobats, a puppet show, herding dog demonstrations with Quack Pack USA, demonstrations with K-9 officers with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Boomer’s Farm Truck that offers photo opportunities for youngsters and the young at heart.

The Got to Be NC Music Stage will feature a variety of music throughout the weekend including, country, rock, R&B, jazz, folk, Latin and Americana. Check the Got to Be NC website for the concert lineup

On Saturday, May 17, the Carolina Pig Jig will feature more than 20 chapters of Masons in a BBQ competition to benefit the Masonic Homes for Children at Oxford and Central Children’s Home. BBQ and fixings will be served to the public beginning at 11 a.m, following judging. Stretchy pants are definitely recommended for this all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet. Tickets are $20 for ages 11 and older, $10 for youth 5 to 10 years old, and free for kids 4 and under.

Also on Saturday, catch the antique tractor pull from 2 to 8 p.m. in the N.C. Education Lottery Grandstand.

On Sunday, enjoy a gospel performance by The Master’s Men a capella group during the Heritage Church Service at 10:30 a.m.

Festival gate hours are Friday, noon to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Building and exhibit hours are Friday noon to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Carnival hours are Friday noon to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carnival hours may extend one hour depending on attendance.