DonutNV Franchisees Raise Over $282,000 Nationwide to Support Local Communities
DonutNV Franchisees celebrate their collective growth and success at the 1st annual 'NVITE 2025 franchise conference
DonutNV franchisees raised over $282,000 through fundraisers and events, reinforcing the brand’s mission to bring joy and support to communities they serve.
With more than 100 franchisees across the country, DonutNV continues to fulfill its mission to bring joy to communities, not only through fresh mini donuts paired with fresh squeezed lemonade, but also by supporting local events, youth sports tournaments, community day celebrations and charity fundraisers that leave a lasting impact.
“DonutNV franchisees aren’t just business owners, they’re community champions who make a difference,” said Kristen Seitz, Senior Vice President of DonutNV Franchising Inc. “The impact our franchisees have made through fundraising and community outreach is a clear example of how local entrepreneurship can create positive ripple effect.”
Looking ahead to 2025, DonutNV franchisees are gearing up to continue these impactful partnerships. The company remains passionate about growing its fundraising opportunities for schools, youth organizations, and community groups, helping raise funds while serving up delicious treats.
To bring a DonutNV truck to your next event or to learn more about fundraising opportunities, visit www.DonutNV.com and click “Book a Truck.”
About DonutNV
DonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.
Media & Communications Team
DonutNV Franchising Inc.
+1 833-366-8868
Media@DonutNV.com
Jose Perez, owner of DonutNV of Frisco/Plano, Texas talks about his involvement with his local community and running business operations.
