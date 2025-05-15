Boreal Capital Management Miami Grows 20% in 2024, Ending the Year with $2.951B Under Management

Joaquin Francés, CEO of Boreal Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boreal Capital Management Miami (“Boreal”) announced today that its 2024 fiscal year met the growth objectives set forth in parent company MoraBanc Group's strategic plan. Boreal increased its business volume to $2.951 billion in Miami in 2024, representing a 40% increase since 2022.“We have a very clear value proposition centered on our highly personalized private banking and expert wealth management,” said Joaquin Francés, CEO of Boreal Miami. “We are committed to giving our clients closer personal attention, tailoring our services to their needs. Our consistent growth is the best proof that our clients trust us and value what we do.”Boreal’s team of professionals grew by 7% from 2023, and the combined number of clients between it and fellow MoraBanc subsidiary Boreal Capital Securities rose 3.4% year-over-year.Boreal’s successful year contributed to the global growth of its parent company MoraBanc, which increased its managed resources by 67% to €18 billion. MoraBanc’s profits rose by 12% to €57.7 million and it demonstrated a 19.47% solvency ratio (CET1 fully loaded), well above the average in European banking (16%). MoraBanc’s acquisition of securities firm Tressis in Spain also contributed to its 2024 results.About Boreal Capital Management MiamiBoreal Capital Management Miami, a subsidiary of the MoraBanc Group, is an asset management and advisory firm based in Miami. It partners with Boreal Capital Securities—a fellow MoraBanc subsidiary and registered securities firm—to provide clients with expert investment management and efficient trade execution. The firm combines a high level of specialization and personalized service with the strength and reliability of one of the most solvent banking groups in the industry. Through its business platform, Boreal offers clients a transparent and flexible model that supports multiple custodians. Pershing, a Bank of New York Mellon company, is its preferred custodian.About MoraBanc GroupBoreal Capital Management Miami, a subsidiary of the MoraBanc Group, is an asset management and advisory firm based in Miami. It partners with Boreal Capital Securities—a fellow MoraBanc subsidiary and registered securities firm—to provide clients with expert investment management and efficient trade execution. The firm combines a high level of specialization and personalized service with the strength and reliability of one of the most solvent banking groups in the industry. Through its business platform, Boreal offers clients a transparent and flexible model that supports multiple custodians. Pershing, a Bank of New York Mellon company, is its preferred custodian.

