ISFC opens first global office in Edinburgh

New world forest sector advocacy body builds momentum

EDINBURGH,EH4 3TP, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) has announced the opening of its first global office, located in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The ISFC was established a little over two years ago to provide an advocacy body for private sector forestry in global policy making fora such as the Climate, Biodiversity and Desertification Conferences of the Parties (COPs). The ISFC has grown quickly to now represent seventeen major forestry companies across the world. ISFC members steward some eighteen million hectares in 37 different countries.

The Chief Executive Officer of the ISFC, Mr Ross Hampton, said, “The ISFC Board chose the UK generally, and Scotland specifically, as our base as for two main reasons. The UK has a vibrant and sophisticated forestry sector working within a well regulated market. It is seeking to increase the vitally needed supply of materials for the circular bioeconomy, whilst doing this in a climate, nature and people friendly way. This is exactly the broader mission of the ISFC. In addition, the UK positions itself at the leading edge of global policy which effects the forest and land sector. It was a driving force behind the formation of the Forests and Climate Leaders Partnership (FCLP) at the Glasgow COP26 and the Glasgow Declaration on Forests and Land Use. The UK is also one of seventeen countries which signed up to a pledge at COP28 in Dubai, to increase the use of timber in construction by 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The ISFC is pleased to align itself with such initiatives by locating our office in this jurisdiction.”

