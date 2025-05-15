Omeda & CredSpark Deepen Partnership & Integration, Making Audience Engagement & Data Capture Faster & Easier Than Ever.

Expanded Partnership to Provide Significant Time Savings and New Audience Engagement & Data Opportunities for Existing Clients and New Prospects.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omeda , the leading audience engagement platform for audience-driven businesses, has deepened its 8-year partnership with CredSpark , the leading interactive content toolset for audience engagement and learning, for the benefit of its current and future clients.Starting in June, Omeda clients will be able to leverage CredSpark’s sophisticated form tools and interactive content generation capabilities directly within their Omeda accounts. Clients will be able to create and deploy CredSpark’s question-based content (including quizzes, surveys, polls) as part of their Omeda workflows.Even better, first-party audience data, such as demographics and behaviors, will seamlessly sync in the background between the systems. Clients will be able to create audience questions in either platform and have them sync between the two, leveraging both firms' AI-powered features in the process. In turn, this will help publishers both grow subscriber numbers and deepen the insights on each subscriber.“To grow and monetize audiences today, media brands need to engage intelligently and capture actionable data at every step,” said James Capo, CEO of Omeda.“Our deeper integration with CredSpark makes that possible—clients can now build interactive experiences that generate first-party insights and activate them instantly within Omeda. This partnership gives marketers and audience teams more power, without more effort.”Along with launching the front-end and deeper back-end integrations, CredSpark and Omeda have expanded their distribution partnership, enlarging the universe of media brands that can access CredSpark’s tools and features.“Omeda’s been our strongest media partner for many years, and collectively we serve hundreds of brands representing tens of millions of high-value audience members. We’re now making CredSpark’s enhanced, tightly-integrated toolset available for license directly from Omeda. Now both large and niche media brands can gain an edge in this disrupted media landscape.” said Lev Kaye, Founder and CEO of CredSpark.More details on the features, benefits and opportunities of the CredSpark-Omeda integration can be found here. About CredSpark:CredSpark helps publishers and media organizations create compelling, interactive content experiences that engage audiences, generate zero-party data, personalize content, and grow subscribers. Our platform enables publishers to quickly and easily deploy data-generating experiences that delight audiences and build deeper relationships with clients’ brands.About Omeda:Omeda is the only audience engagement platform built for organizations that rely on audience relationships to drive their business. With a suite of products combining customer data platforms (CDP), marketing automation, and subscription management, Omeda enables publishers, associations, non-profits, and broadcast media businesses to unify and harness the power of first-party data to deliver new products and programs that engage audiences and advertisers — all from one platform.

