CredSpark Convenes Learning & Development (L&D) Leaders to Share Insights on Using AI in Corporate Skills Assessment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing many sectors and functions of the professional landscape. Corporate talent development and skills assessment is no exception. CredSpark —a leading provider of audience engagement, data, insights, & assessment solutions, Degreed —a skills-first enterprise learning platform, and Prometric—a global leader in credentialing and skills development, are hosting an informative and insightful webinar panel discussion to discuss the potential impact and opportunities of incorporating AI into skills assessment, training, and talent development.“Partners in Innovation: A Client-Inspired Journey into AI for Assessments” will be broadcast live, online on May 7th, at 1:00 PM ET. Hosted by CredSpark, the panel will include top industry innovators in learning innovation, AI, assessment, and skills development. They’ll discuss the latest developments and capabilities of Artificial Intelligence for L&D, as well as its potential use cases in improving learning data analytics, assessment development, personalized learning & remediation, and improving organizational outcomes.Panelists include:Simmy Ziv-el, Chief Strategy Officer for Finetune, Prometric’s division for AI-human hybrid solutions for assessment and learning. With a background in developing cutting-edge assessment technologies, Simmy Ziv-el has played a key role in advancing AI-driven solutions that enhance adult learning outcomes.Fei Sha, Vice President of Engineering, Platform, and AI for Degreed. With deep experience in developing AI and data-driven products, Fei Sha has led the implementation of machine learning models and centralized analytics systems across sectors such as eCommerce, EdTech, HRTech, finance, and insurance.Emily Justin-Szopinski, Customer Success Manager for L&D at CredSpark. An experienced leader in learning experience design and educational product development, Emily partners with organizations to create impactful assessment strategies that measure behavior change, enhance learner engagement, and deliverable measurable outcomes.“AI isn’t going to immediately replace certification programs, exams, or quizzes, but what it can do is help make it easier, faster, and cheaper to generate those assessments. Today, AI can generate question content, point to remediation content, and more. We still need humans to monitor the exams, but AI can be a great assistant, 24/7, ready to help curators,” said Fei Sha, Degreed’s, Vice President of Engineering, Platform, and Artificial Intelligence, and event panelist.In addition, CredSpark has recently completed new research into applications of AI for skills assessment and will be discussing the findings at the event, including impact on learners and organizations, trends, and best practices for augmenting assessment creation, delivery, and improvement using new capabilities that AI offers.CredSpark’s Client Success Manager for L&D clients (and event host), Emily Justin-Szopinski said, “Our latest research into artificial intelligence and skills assessment showed that AI-powered capabilities in skills assessment leads to net-positive results for learners, L&D teams, and organizations. We’re excited to dive into the how and what to do with this information at the event.”Webinar attendees will hear from industry experts on the specific components of AI infrastructure that have the biggest impact on learning and business outcomes, best practices for data privacy and security protocols, trends, successes / learnings, and use cases for forward-thinking organizations.Those interested in learning more about, and registering for, this event should visit credspark.com/events About CredSpark:CredSpark is a New York City-based global audience engagement platform and services firm. The company helps clients create immersive, interactive content experiences that deepen audience engagement, assess knowledge, collect feedback, provide remediation, and surface insights from audience & learner data to improve outcomes.About Degreed:Degreed is a skills-first enterprise learning experience platform dedicated to making an impact on the individuals and businesses they serve. Any organization’s first choice for customizable and meaningful learning experiences, Degreed enables organizations to collect, understand, and build skills to develop a workforce that’s ready for anything.About Finetune by Prometric:Prometric is a global leader in credentialing and skills development, leveraging 30 years of expertise, innovation, and industry-leading solutions to create pathways for tomorrow’s workforce.For comment or more information, contact:Barry TonoffHead of Marketing, CredSparkbarry@credspark.com

