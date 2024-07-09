CredSpark Partners with Verint to Enhance Community Engagement with Assessment, Learning, & Interactive Content Features
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CredSpark, the leading provider of audience engagement and insights solutions, announced a partnership with Verint to provide a deeper, richer integration of their platforms to benefit Verint’s global client base of community and customer engagement managers.
Today, Verint Community administrators can access an introductory version of CredSpark which allows them to embed interactions—such as quizzes, assessments, polls, and surveys—directly into their community content and pages. Clients who wish to expand the number and capabilities of their interactions, as well as access advanced features, can upgrade to a premium, paid version of CredSpark with an easy add-on to their existing Verint contract.
“CredSpark’s assessment and audience insights capabilities are an important complement to Verint’s robust community and customer engagement features. This partnership will create more opportunities for Verint Community administrators to gain a deeper understanding of their communities’ knowledge of important topics, their opinions and feedback, as well as provide interactive content experiences to enhance community engagement,” said Verint’s Jon Allen, vice president, go-to-market strategy, Verint Community.
With the new CredSpark offering, Verint Community administrators can:
• Embed quizzes, assessments, polls, and surveys into their community.
• Take the pulse of their community on important topics and get instant feedback.
• Create fun and engaging community activities.
• Develop certifications and credentials that community members can achieve through proficiency-based assessments.
• Assess community knowledge on key subjects and gain actionable insights to surface community needs and better inform future content creation decisions.
“Verint sets the standard for community management and for serving the needs of customer engagement professionals around the globe. We’re thrilled that this new partnership will add important assessment and audience insight capabilities to Verint’s already powerful set of community features. We can’t wait to see how creative Verint Community admins will integrate CredSpark interactions into their community strategy,” said Lev Kaye, founder and CEO of CredSpark.
Verint clients interested in learning more about integrating CredSpark into their communities can contact their Verint account representative.
About CredSpark:
CredSpark is a New York City-based audience engagement platform and services firm. The company helps clients create immersive, interactive content experiences that deepen audience engagement, assess knowledge, collect feedback and consent, surface insights from audience data, and support personalized digital experiences.
