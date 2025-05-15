The Task Force Welcomes Navvis as a New Member

Navvis offers a practical, system-level understanding of what it takes to implement value-based care effectively” — Todd Van Tol, HCTTF Board Chair, BCBSMI

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force) is excited to welcome Navvis to our membership. Navvis is a leading value-based care enablement company that drives performance in value-based care. As an operating partner to some of the country’s most innovative health systems, physician enterprises, and health plans, Navvis provides solutions that accelerate the journey to value-based care. This partnership brings valuable expertise that will support the Task Force’s efforts to advance high-quality, person-centered care.“We are pleased to welcome Navvis to the Health Care Transformation Task Force,” said Theresa Dreyer, Task Force Interim Executive Director. “Their experience as an operational partner to health systems, plans, and physician enterprises in delivering high-value care aligns seamlessly with our mission. As we continue working to advance value-based care adoption, Navvis brings important operational expertise and leadership to our collaborative.”“At Navvis, we know that transformation in health care happens when people come together around a shared purpose,” said Micheal Eaton, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Navvis. “Joining the Health Care Transformation Task Force is an opportunity to collaborate with peers who are equally committed to delivering value.”“Navvis offers a practical, system-level understanding of what it takes to implement value-based care effectively,” said Todd Van Tol, Task Force Chair and Executive Vice President of Health Care Value at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Their hands-on approach and strong partnerships will enhance our collective efforts to build a more effective and sustainable health care system.”For more information, please visit https://hcttf.org ABOUT THE HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEThe Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers, purchasers, and partners working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care, and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG TASK FORCE MEMBERSagilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • Atlantic Health System • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Charlie Health • Clarify Health • Community Catalyst • Covera Health • Curana Health • CVS Health • Elevance Health • Evolent • Families USA • Headway • Henry Ford Health • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • Navvis • OPN Healthcare • Oshi Health • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Sentara Health • Strive Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

