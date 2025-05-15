Audiobook Release: The Broken Whistle Examines Systemic CIA Whistleblower Protection Failures

Front Cover of "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok" Reedsy Review The Broken Whistle Documentary

The Broken Whistle, a Central Intelligence Agency exposé on whistleblower reprisals, is now available on Amazon Audible audiobook.

A tale of the brutal treatment of whistleblowers by the CIA, which would be unbelievable except for the detailed documentation.” — Thomas J. Baker

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok by former 18.5-year CIA veteran Pedro Israel Orta, known by his CIA alias James Pars and recipient of eight Exceptional Performance Awards, is now available as an Audible audiobook on Amazon. This memoir examines systemic failures in CIA whistleblower protections, as outlined in Presidential Policy Directive 19 (PPD-19) and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) laws.

The audiobook enhances access to a memoir that contributes to the CIA memoir genre by focusing on institutional accountability. Chapters 12–23 (pp. 131–385) provide firsthand accounts of Orta’s interactions with the CIA’s Inspector General (CIA/IG), Equal Employment Opportunity Office (CIA/EEO), Human Resources, executive leadership, Office of General Counsel (CIA/OGC), and Office of Security (CIA/OS), documenting retaliation, bullying, and efforts to terminate him for his lawful and protected whistleblower disclosures.

The memoir details the obstruction of Civil Rights Title VII-protected disclosures, the denial of due process through coordinated efforts to block legal representation, and the suppression of lawful disclosures. Despite being informed of the disclosures, executive leaders and Congress failed to intervene to prevent additional reprisals. Orta's narrative details disclosures made to executive leaders and Congress, with documentation of executive leaders failing to intervene, allowing the reprisals and obstructions to persist and escalate.

Unlike memoirs focused on operations (Prado’s Black Ops, 2022; Laux’s Left of Boom, 2016; Baer’s See No Evil, 2002), leadership (Tenet’s At the Center of the Storm, 2007), external whistleblowing (Snowden’s Permanent Record, 2019; Kiriakou’s The Reluctant Spy, 2010), personal dilemmas (Fox’s Life Undercover, 2019), or politicization (Goodman’s Whistleblower at the CIA, 2017), The Broken Whistle centers on internal bureaucratic failures in whistleblower protections.

Appendices (pp. 411–451) outline PPD-19, EEO liability, and protected disclosures, serving as a unique resource. Orta’s exposure of ICWPA Form 401 changes influenced the Trump impeachment discourse (pp. 1–25). Still, broader systemic issues within the CIA concerning failures to implement PPD-19 and EEO whistleblower protections dominate the narrative, providing extensive details on a bureaucratic CIA machine designed to crush whistleblowers. Reviews highlight its impact:

"A stand-out exposure of the haphazard organization of the Central Intelligence Agency. This proves to be a valuable book in understanding how our intelligence agencies are run and often mismanaged." – Reedsy Discovery, Philip Zozzaro, San Francisco Book Review

"The Broken Whistle is more than an exposé; it is a discerning examination of the mechanisms of power, corruption, and the pursuit of truth and justice. Orta’s work is a significant contribution to literature for those intrigued by the inner workings of the intelligence community, the complexities of political power, and the audacity required to confront a system that often suppresses dissent. His story serves as a potent reminder of the continual struggle for transparency and accountability at the highest levels of authority." – Literary Titan

"A tale of the brutal treatment of whistleblowers by the CIA, which would be unbelievable except for the detailed documentation provided by Pedro Orta, an agency veteran. The unfairness of it all makes it hard to read; it must have been even harder for him to write." – Thomas J. Baker, author of "The Fall of the FBI"

Available in Audible Whispersync for Voice, the audiobook is $1.99 for Kindle owners, free with Audible Plus, or $12.99/one Audible Credit, broadening access to this narrative on government transparency. The book is also available in SalemNOW as a short 35-minute documentary video on demand.

