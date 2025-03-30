'The Broken Whistle' Goes Free on Amazon Kindle for Five Days Amid JFK Files Shock and Congressional Probe

Front Cover of "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok" The Broken Whistle Documentary Reedsy Discovery Book Review--Philip Zozzaro

Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak out for me.” — Martin Niemöller

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the March 2025 release of explosive John F. Kennedy assassination files pointing to a rogue CIA faction and an upcoming Congressional hearing looming, Pedro Israel Orta, an 18-year CIA veteran turned whistleblower, announces a timely five-day promotion for his acclaimed memoir, "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok." From March 30 to April 3, 2025, the book will be available for FREE on Amazon Kindle, offering readers a gripping exposé hailed as “a significant contribution to literature” (Literary Titan) and a “stand-out exposure” (Reedsy Discovery). This promotion celebrates the book’s award-winning short film adaptation, "The Broken Whistle," which has secured two film festival awards, amplifying its urgent call to dismantle a rogue Deep State. Best Whistleblower/Awareness Film at the "Cannes World Film Festival in Paris in February 2025 and the Best Short Documentary in the Cine Paris Film Festival in February 2025.

A Whistleblower’s Truth Echoes JFK Revelations

The newly declassified JFK files—over 77,000 unredacted documents—reveal a chilling CIA plot tied and a cover-up shielded by congressional inaction. As detailed in a recent "Law Enforcement Today" op-ed: “The Broken Whistle: Sounding the Alarm to Dismantle a Rogue Deep State,” Orta’s memoir eerily aligns with these findings, exposing a "Deep State" that punishes truth-tellers while wielding unchecked power. A Cuban American who earned eight Exceptional Performance Awards, Orta faced brutal reprisals after reporting waste, fraud, and abuses—an ordeal that mirrors the betrayal now linked to JFK’s 1963 assassination.

“The JFK files are a bombshell validation of what I’ve been shouting from the rooftops,” Orta says. “This rogue CIA isn’t just history—it’s a present threat. Congress must act now.” His book is praised for its “detailed documentation” (Thomas J. Baker, author of "The Fall of the FBI"), which reveals how the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA) was perverted for political ends—a pattern the op-ed ties to the “culture of corruption” behind Kennedy’s death.

Critical Acclaim Meets Historic Urgency

Critics and readers alike laud "The Broken Whistle" as a must-read. Literary Titan calls it “a discerning examination of power, corruption, and the pursuit of truth,” Reedsy Discovery’s Philip Zozzaro deems it “a valuable book in understanding how our intelligence agencies are run and often mismanaged.” The Independent Book Review notes, “Orta’s passion and dedication to what’s right leaps from the page,” and OnlineBookClub.org hails it for revealing “previously undiscovered facts” about the CIA’s façade. Baker adds, “The unfairness of it all makes it hard to read; it must have been even harder for him to write.”

The "Law Enforcement Today" op-ed amplifies this praise, framing Orta’s work as “a meticulously researched memoir” that “lays bare a Deep State run amok,” connecting his personal saga to systemic failures—like those now exposed in the JFK files. With Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna citing a hidden CIA Inspector General report on JFK’s death, an upcoming April 1, 2025, hearing promises to confront these decades-long secrets, making Orta’s call for reform more urgent than ever.

JFK Files, Congressional Action, and a Citizen’s Wake-Up Call

The JFK documents detail CIA surveillance, Oswald’s ties to officer James Angleton, and Kennedy’s intent to dismantle the agency—motives for a rogue faction’s deadly plot. Orta’s narrative, as the op-ed notes, “sounds the alarm” on this unaccountable CIA power, urging citizens to demand transparency. For readers, it’s “a fascinating read” (OnlineBookClub.org) and a personal challenge: “Who will speak for me when they come for me?” For the nation, it’s a roadmap to dismantle a Deep State that threatens democracy—a fight now center stage as Congress prepares to act.

Award-Winning "The Broken Whistle" Film Amplifies the Message

The short film The Broken Whistle, which has been honored with two festival awards, brings Orta’s story to life. Its accolades underscore the narrative’s power. “The film and book together are a one-two punch,” Orta says. The truth is breaking through—just as the JFK files demand.” The film is streamed video-on-demand on SalemNOW.

Download Free Amazon Kindle E-BOOK March 30 to April 3: Join the Reckoning

From March 30 to April 3, 2025, download "The Broken Whistle" for free on Amazon Kindle and dive into a story that’s “provocative” (Independent Book Review) and “captivating” (OnlineBookClub.org). Orta’s 18 years in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other war zone locations, plus degrees from Florida International University and George Washington University, anchor his unassailable credibility.

About Pedro Israel Orta

Pedro Israel Orta served 18.5 years with the CIA, including at the Inspector General for the Intelligence Community. After blowing the whistle, he faced career-ending retaliation--fired one year shy of his heard-earned FERS Special Retirement. Now, through "The Broken Whistle"—book and film—he seeks justice and a restored republic. Orta is a Summa Cum Laude graduate from Florida International University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and International Relations (double major). He holds a Master of Arts in Security Policy Studies from George Washington University.

The Broken Whistle Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

