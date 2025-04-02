CIA WHISTLEBLOWER’S MEMOIR FREE ON KINDLE THROUGH APRIL 3—AS JFK FILES HEARING EXPOSES CIA LIES TO CONGRESS

Front Cover of "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok" The Broken Whistle Documentary Reedsy Discovery Book Review--Philip Zozzaro

"The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok," memoir of a CIA whistleblower, free on Amazon Kindle through 3 April 2025.

In an age of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” — George Orwell

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday's congressional hearing on the JFK assassination files revealed the CIA has a history of unaccountability and deceiving Congress. This is precisely what one CIA insider witnessed when he tried to blow the whistle with no effect other than reprisals and termination. Pedro Israel Orta, an 18.5-year CIA veteran, gave everything—his health in Iraq and Afghanistan war zones, his family’s stability, and eight Exceptional Performance Awards for counterterrorism—to protect America. His reward? A rogue agency crushed his career, targeted his family, and left him broken but defiant. His memoir, “The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok,” is free on Amazon Kindle through April 3, 2025—a clarion call for justice as the CIA’s unaccountability takes center stage.

Born to Cuban exiles who fled Castro’s tyranny, Orta risked it all to expose CIA corruption: reckless deployment of unstable officers to war zones, suppressed whistleblower disclosures, and illegal retaliation. The evidence is recorded for posterity—violations of the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA), Presidential Policy Directive 19 (PPD-19), and federal EEO laws—all documented in his award-winning book. Literary Titans calls it “a discerning examination of the mechanisms of power, corruption, and the pursuit of truth and justice.” Philip Zozzaro from the San Francisco Book Review, in his Reedsy Discovery reviews, calls it "a valuable book in understanding how our intelligence agencies are run and often mismanaged.”

The CIA buried Orta’s 2017 disclosures, ignored legal mandates, and fired him in 2019, plunging his family into hardship. “A hammer crushed my whistle,” Orta writes, his health ravaged by war zone toxins, his daughter and wife collateral damage to a vengeful state. Yesterday’s JFK files hearing echoed Orta’s charge: the CIA deceives Congress and flouts the law. While lawmakers probe decades-old secrets, Orta’s firsthand account reveals a modern CIA run amok—suppressing his claims and swiftly retaliating against whistleblowers. Congress ignored his pleas from 2017 to 2019, abandoning its duty while the agency ran rampant. “Political theater trumps he Constitution,” he warns. Yet Orta still stands in 2025 with Congress failing to act, seeking to dismiss his allegations of wrongful termination just as the Warren Commission and a collusive Congress failed to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy—all a charade and façade for the naïve.

“The Broken Whistle” is no dry exposé—it’s a pro-law, pro-family, pro-Constitution battle cry. From dodging rockets in Afghanistan to fighting “the devil” at CIA Headquarters, Orta’s humanity shines: a father vowing to shield his daughter, a believer in truth as freedom. He could’ve settled quietly but chose to speak—for a nation on the brink. Get his book now while it is free to learn more about the modern CIA that destroys whistleblowers and defies the US Constitution, Congress, and the American people.

