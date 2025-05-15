Butterfly Rising Institute Announces Butterfly Haven’s June Theme: From Root to Rise

Tanya Davis Ezidinma, Change Concierge and Founder of BRI

The Free Online Community Offers a Place Where Working Moms Come Together

Butterfly Haven’s June gathering: From Root to Rise, reminds us that every transformation begins in stillness, and that before we spread our wings, we first must understand our soil.” — Tanya Davis Ezidinma, Change Concierge and Founder of BRI

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI), a coaching organization for working mothers who are facing challenging times, announces Butterfly Haven ’s June Theme: From Root to Rise . This free online gathering place is where working moms come to be seen, heard, and strengthened as they grow through life’s many seasons.Each month Butterfly Haven includes an online meeting to inspire professional and personal growth. In June, the theme will embrace the process of growing upward by first going inward. From Root to Rise is a return to what grounds us, including hidden beliefs, systems, and experiences that have taken root beneath our patterns. Using the Insight Tree, a visual guide inspired by the Fishbone Diagram, the group will explore a challenge or area of stuckness in their lives. The trunk represents the present experience, and the roots branch out into causes: mindset, emotions, external factors, old stories, and unspoken fears.“I will guide the women in exploring those roots with curiosity, not judgment, allowing self-awareness to become fertile soil for transformation,” says Tanya Davis Ezidinma , Change Concierge and Founder of BRI, who has two sons and works full-time. “This isn’t about fixing, it’s about honoring. We will explore where we’ve been planted, what has shaped us, and what is ready to be pruned or nourished. In this reflective space, we find clarity not just in the ‘why,’ but in the ‘what now.’ ”Participants will map a challenge using the Insight Tree, reflect on underlying patterns and quiet influences, identify what they are ready to release or reframe, practice integration with small, meaningful actions, and reconnect to the version of themselves that is rising.“As we nourish what is true, we gently release what no longer serves, making space to rise into the next version of ourselves with clarity, courage, and compassion,” says Davis Ezidinma. “Butterfly Haven: From Root to Rise, reminds us that every transformation begins in stillness, and that before we spread our wings, we first must understand our soil.”Butterfly Haven is a sacred space created for every working mom—whether you're navigating the early days of motherhood, standing at the edge of a life-changing decision, exploring a new career path, adjusting to an empty nest, or simply yearning for more peaceful, authentic connections with your children. Here, you're not alone—you’re supported, seen, and empowered to grow through every season.“I came to my first meeting not knowing what to expect and it has been a release of stress and made me realize I should get the support that is available,” said a Butterfly Haven participant who attended the May meeting.This collaborative group will meet at 4 p.m. MST the first Sunday of each month via Zoom. The next meeting, From Root to Rise, is Sunday, June 1st. The monthly meetings are free.Participants also have the option to join the Awakened Wings: A Monthly Membership for Working Moms Ready to Rise. Awakened Wings is a transformational $147/month membership created for working moms who are ready to stop surviving and start becoming. Rooted in the B.U.T.T.E.R.F.L.Y. process, this sacred space offers the support you need to rise into your next chapter—without guilt or burnout. Each month includes one private 1:1 coaching session, one live group coaching call, and access to the nurturing Butterfly Haven circle.“This is more than self-care—it’s soul care,” says Davis Ezidinma. “Together, we break through hesitation, heal old grief, and build a life where you’re not just giving to others, but finally giving back to yourself.”More information on Butterfly Haven, and the sign up for the June meeting is at:###About Butter Rising Institute:Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI) is a passionate community and coaching organization that uses change-management principles from the business world along with a personal touch to help working mothers facing challenging times through life-changing transformation. Butterfly Rising Institute offers the BR Method, an 8-week certificate course program, which includes group and 1:1 coaching focusing on one of three pillars: career, communication, or cash flow. The systematic approach uses educational tools to learn how to take actionable steps toward making big changes. After the program is complete, mothers receive a certificate and are empowered to soar on their own. BRI also offers a community and network of working mothers as well as annual retreats. BRI’s ultimate vision is that no working mother is left behind regardless of status, situation, or stigma. More information is at: https://www.butterflyrisinginstitute.com/ About Tanya Davis EzidinmaTanya Davis, a recent winner of the Denver Business Journal 2024 Outstanding Women in Business, is a Women’s Growth coach who's passionate about empowering women who are juggling a career and motherhood. As a mom and a career professional, Tanya knows firsthand the struggles that come with balancing work and home life. With an undergraduate degree in Accounting and a master's in professional studies in Communications, and as a current Ph.D. student with a focus on Change Management and Leadership, Tanya is equipped to help women navigate both their everyday and professional lives. Tanya is not only a student of the principles utilized but a self-discoverer. Once she applied the principles of change management to her own life, she discovered their power in helping her cope with the challenges of being a single mother while pursuing her career.

