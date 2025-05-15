Survey on vocational training 2024

MACAU, May 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 67 vocational training institutions in 2024, an increase of 1 year-on-year. Number of persons engaged totalled 1,885 at the end of the year, up by 51; among them, number of teachers (full-time and part-time) grew by 54 to 1,138.

In 2024, number of courses offered (1,777) and number of participants (76,385) decreased by 7.2% and 21.8% year-on-year respectively, mainly due to the completion of some temporary training programmes organised in response to the pandemic. Number of courses organised for the public (896) fell by 12.5%, with participants (35,140) down by 30.6%. Besides, number of courses organised for enterprises or institutions (881) edged down by 1.1%, with participants (41,245) dipping by 12.3%.

Business & Administration and Health remained the top two courses with the highest number of participants in the year, with 17,898 and 10,343 participants, accounting for 23.4% and 13.5% of the total respectively. Language (6,818 participants) and Occupational Safety courses (6,534 participants) came next, with respective shares of 8.9% and 8.6%.

Survey on Vocational Training collects statistical information on course types and participants from institutions whose main activity is to provide vocational training courses, with the aim of understanding the provision of and resident participation in vocational training in Macao.