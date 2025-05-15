Slovenian pavilion at Osaka Expo exceeds expectations

SLOVENIA, May 15 - On average, 110,000 people visit the Expo site every day and the Slovenian pavilion is visited by an average of around 11,000 people, which Spirit Slovenia thinks is an extremely high share, suggesting that the total number of visitors to the pavilion by the end of the Expo could reach or even exceed the number of visitors to the Slovenian pavilion at the Expo in Dubai in 2022.

Some 20 to 40 Slovenians visit every day, which is significantly more than expected and shows the strong interest of the Slovenian community, Spirit said in a press release.

The pavilion also recorded 14 official bilateral visits in the first month, including visits by delegations from Croatia, Montenegro, Slovakia, Italy and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Spirit also highlighted Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi and Japanese Expo Minister Kenji Wakamiya among the pavilion's special guests.

During the first month of the World Expo, which opened on 13 April, the pavilion also hosted a delegation of directors from some of the regional development agencies, who visited with a view to being involved in the regional presentations later.

After having its own pavilion at the previous Expo, Slovenia is now presenting itself together with nine other countries. Slovenia's secretary general for Expo 2025 Saša Leban believes this is becoming an advantage.

"It is precisely because of space and content constraints that we are even more outward-looking - which creates a dynamic network of collaborations and makes us visible. I am confident that this openness and strong presence will translate not only into more trade with Japan, where we are increasingly recognised as a serious and reliable partner, but also into many new links with countries we may not have had much contact with before," Leban said.

Slovenia is showcasing its natural sights including through virtual reality at the Expo, where more than 160 countries and organisations are being presented in Japan until 13 October.

Source: STA