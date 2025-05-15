A New Era in Autoimmune Treatment: Throne Biotechnologies Leads the Way with Groundbreaking Stem Cell Educator Therapy

Our CB-SCs can target different compartments of the immune system, educating and correcting their dysfunctions at a fundamental level” — Dr. Yong Zhao, Founder and CEO of Throne

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throne Biotechnologies, a leader in regenerative medicine, is making significant strides in treating Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and autoimmune diseases with its innovative Stem Cell Educator (SCE) Therapy. This groundbreaking approach harnesses the power of a patient’s immune system to reeducate itself, reversing autoimmune attacks at their root. With promising results from ongoing clinical trials, the company is redefining the landscape of immunotherapy and regenerative medicine, offering hope to millions affected by these debilitating conditions.Developed by Dr. Yong Zhao, Founder and CEO of Throne, SCE Therapy utilizes human cord blood stem cells (CB-SC) to modulate immune function. Unlike conventional treatments that manage symptoms, this therapy reprograms defective immune cells, targeting the root cause of autoimmune and chronic inflammation-associated diseases.“Our CB-SCs can target different compartments of the immune system, educating and correcting their dysfunctions at a fundamental level,” says Dr. Zhao. “This therapy has the potential to revolutionize autoimmune treatments, and we have over 20 years of clinical research to demonstrate this.”The latest phase 2 and 3 clinical trials have treated patients living with T1D, Alopecia Areata, and Long COVID. Key findings include:Sustained improvements in pancreatic beta-cell function, reducing insulin dependenceImmune system modulation, shifting from autoimmune attacks to balanced immunityLong-term safety and efficacy, with no significant adverse effects reportedSCE Therapy is also showing promise beyond T1D. Additional conditions treated include Parkinson's, Eczema, Sjogren’s Syndrome, Hashimoto’s and Crohn’s. “It's very interesting that the same treatment seems to work for all these different conditions because it seems to work at a very fundamental level and is remarkably non-toxic.” says Dr. Richard Fox, Throne’s Pediatric Medical Director.Autoimmune diseases impact millions globally, and their incidence has markedly increased since COVID-19. In the US, 50 million Americans are affected. In the Czech Republic. T1D affects 48,000 people, annually rising 4.5%. Additional conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and Hashimoto’s are becoming more prevalent everywhere.Throne remains confident as it advances through clinical trials. In 2024, the company received the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, which is granted to a select number of pioneering therapies and underscores the FDA’s recognition of its potential to address unmet medical needs. RMAT status offers expedited development and regulatory support, accelerating the therapy’s availability to patients globally.Looking ahead, Throne is optimistic that SCE Therapy has the potential to become the new standard of care for immune-mediated conditions.About Throne BiotechnologiesThrone Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotech company that is committed to leveraging stem cell innovations for the practical cure of diabetes and autoimmune diseases. With a specific focus on immune modulation, the company is dedicated to targeting the root causes of immune dysfunction and chronic inflammation with the aim of restoring the lives of patients living with chronic, life-altering conditions.For more information about Throne Biotechnologies and its clinical trials, please visit www.thronebio.com Media Contact:Laura ZhaoDirector of CommunicationsThrone Biotechnologieslaura.zhao@thronebio.com

