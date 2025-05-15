Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa embarks on working visit to United States of America, 19 to 22 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will embark on a working visit to the United States of America from 19- 22 May 2025.

On Wednesday, 21 May 2025, President Ramaphosa will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington DC to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest.

The President's visit to the US provides a platform to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries.

Further details of the visit will be communicated at a later stage.

