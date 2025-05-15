President Cyril Ramaphosa embarks on working visit to United States of America, 19 to 22 May
President Cyril Ramaphosa will embark on a working visit to the United States of America from 19- 22 May 2025.
On Wednesday, 21 May 2025, President Ramaphosa will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington DC to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest.
The President's visit to the US provides a platform to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries.
Further details of the visit will be communicated at a later stage.
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.