Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' to Launch New Themed Food Set at 'Ichiraku Ramen'

The collaboration food set coinciding with special mission "Orange Flame Signpost" will be available through July 27

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced that the "Ichiraku Ramen" restaurant at its popular attraction, NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, will be introducing a special collaboration food set from May 20 to July 27, 2025.

The restaurant, themed after Naruto's favorite ramen restaurant in the anime, is launching the themed food in conjunction with the limited-time special mission "Orange Flame Signpost" held at the park. The special mission allows participants to experience the marital bond between Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki. The food set includes the signature "Ichiraku Ramen" as well as "Takoyaki Tamago Makimono" ("octopus ball egg scroll"), an octopus ball in a rolled omelet resembling a scroll, and an exclusive, limited-edition coaster featuring a new illustration designed for the special mission.

Fans are invited to experience the riddle-solving mission about the story of Naruto's parents, and the special menu inspired by it.

■Overview: Collaboration Food Set

Duration: May 17 - July 27, 2025

Location: Ichiraku Ramen at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, in anime park Nijigen no Mori

Details:

"Guideposts of Orange Fire" Collaboration Food Set - 2,100 yen (tax incl.)

- Ichiraku Ramen

- Takoyaki Tamago Makimono

- Special mission "Guideposts of Orange Fire" original coaster

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/food/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

