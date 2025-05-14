Governor Abbott Announces NTxBio Facility In Plano

TEXAS, May 14 - May 14, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that NTxBio (“NTx”) will establish a biomanufacturing facility in Plano. The project will create over 170 new jobs and more than $31 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,479,000 has been extended to NTx.



“Texas is the epicenter for groundbreaking, life-saving medical research and home to thousands of biotech and life science firms,” said Governor Abbott. “This $31 million investment by NTx establishing a biomanufacturing facility in Plano will create over 170 new, good-paying jobs for Texans in our skilled and growing life sciences workforce. I congratulate NTx on their leading efforts to advancing the healthcare industry in Texas with their next generation biomanufacturing solutions. Working together, we will keep Texas on the cutting edge of biotech research and development and save more lives.”



NTx was founded in 2015 and manufactures pharmaceutical-grade raw materials for use in development of RNA and protein therapeutics.



“We are thrilled to expand into our new facility in Plano as we grow to keep up with demand for NTx’s biomanufacturing platforms,” said NTx President and CEO Dr. Jamie Coffin. “Texas has a booming biotech community and an incredible talent pool in biological and chemical engineering, and we look forward to being part of that ecosystem. We’re excited to open our Plano production facility in partnership with the City of Plano and the State of Texas to augment our next-generation R&D facility in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. In both facilities, NTx will assemble cutting-edge biomanufacturing instruments that use domestically produced raw materials to advance treatments for cancer and rare diseases while bringing manufacturing and jobs back to the U.S.”



“Plano continues to attract the world’s top innovators, and NTx is a perfect fit for our dynamic and growing life sciences community,” said Senator Angela Paxton. “This investment brings high-quality jobs and advances cutting-edge medical research that will benefit not just our region, but patients across the globe. I’m proud to support efforts that strengthen Texas’ position as a leader in innovation.”



“NTx’s decision to invest in Texas is a perfect example of the innovative and pro-business environment our state offers,” said Representative Katrina Pierson. “By creating new jobs and fostering cutting-edge research in the life sciences sector, this investment will strengthen our economy and help shape the future of healthcare in Texas. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of NTx’s work in our community.”



“We are excited to collaborate with Governor Abbott and the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office to welcome NTx to Plano,” said Mayor John B. Muns. “This new cutting-edge R&D lab will not only drive the company's expansion across North America but also revolutionize the discovery and production of biologic materials. Plano is a thriving hub for corporate innovation, and NTx is yet another industry leader driving the future of next generation biomanufacturing solutions.”



“The North Texas life sciences industry is thriving, and Plano is rapidly establishing itself as a premier hub for innovation in this sector,” said City of Plano Director of Economic Development Doug McDonald. “We are proud to welcome NTx to our growing roster of innovators and extend our gratitude to Governor Abbott and to Adriana Cruz with the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office for their invaluable partnership in securing yet another milestone victory for Texas.”



