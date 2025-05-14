MPD Investigating 7th Street NW Fatal Hit and Run Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Northwest.

On Sunday, May 11, 2025, at approximately 3:30 a.m., First District officers responded to the intersection of 7th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest for report of a crash. A stolen White 2017 Infiniti QX60 traveling northbound on 7th Street struck a motor driven cycle at the intersection. The occupants of the stolen Infiniti fled on foot following the crash. The moped operator was located unconscious and transported to an area hospital.

On Monday, May 12, 2025, after all lifesaving measures failed, the motor driven cycle operator was pronounced dead. The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Jose Carlos Vilchez Bobbio of Germantown, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.