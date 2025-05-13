Standing behind communities, to do more and better together

In an increasingly polarized and complex world, where more and more people struggle to meet their basic needs, this shared commitment to humanity is more than just a guiding principle – it is a lifeline. This is particularly true in Haiti, which is facing several crises, compounded by poverty, armed violence and limited access to essential services.

In the past year, the humanitarian situation reached a grim milestone, with more than a million people forced to flee their homes in Port-au-Prince in search of safety. In some areas, people have been completely cut off – no one enters or leaves – and the schools, pharmacies and medical facilities have been looted, burned or destroyed.