Niger: The ICRC has been forced to suspend its humanitarian activities on behalf of local communities

On Saturday, 31 May, the Nigerien government communicated publicly on the ICRC’s expulsion from the country, accusing the organization of “collusion” with armed groups.

“The ICRC deeply regrets the government’s decision, which brings to an end 35 years of humanitarian activities in the country,” said Patrick Youssef, the ICRC’s regional director for Africa. “As is always the case, our priority in Niger has been to help the most vulnerable people affected by ongoing armed conflicts and to do so with transparency, independence, neutrality and impartiality.”

To fulfil its humanitarian mandate to protect and assist victims of armed conflict, the ICRC engages in a spoken or written dialogue with all parties to a conflict. The organization never provides those parties with financial, logistical or other support.

Niger has been in the grip of an acute and complex humanitarian crisis that stems from ongoing armed conflict, food insecurity and extreme weather events. In 2024 alone, the ICRC brought humanitarian aid to more than two million people in the country, in Diffa, Tahoua, Tillabéri and Agadez.

“The ICRC wishes to reiterate its desire to engage in a constructive dialogue with the authorities in Niger. We are ready to resume at any time our vital work to protect and assist civilians,” said Patrick Youssef.