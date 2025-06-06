Ukraine: A birthday and a message of hope

There are many other families who have been waiting for news from a loved one, even just to know if they are alive and well.

Since the escalation of armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, as of May 2025, we’ve helped 13,750 people receive answers to their questions on the fate or whereabouts of loved ones unaccounted for.

This work is a complex effort: involving 50 Red Cross Red Crescent societies and 28 ICRC delegations across the globe.

The message that Olha shared with Iryna was just one among 16,800 personal messages we’ve exchanged between prisoners of war and their families as of May this year.

A simple message can mean the world to those who receive them. This is why we continue striving to have access to all prisoners of war, wherever they are held, to be able to bring news to more families.

Every month, the ICRC community hotline in Kyiv receives thousands of calls – mostly from those seeking news of loved ones. We talk to people living this reality every day.

Globally, we’ve received around 425,000 calls, emails or visits from families seeking answers since the escalation of the armed conflict in 2022. Many people contact us repeatedly, representing the urgent desire for news.

For those still seeking, still waiting, our work continues.