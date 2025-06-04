Israel and the occupied territories: ICRC urges civilian protection as Red Cross Field Hospital responds to unprecedented mass casualty influx

In the span of one week, staff at the Red Cross Field Hospital have responded to five mass casualty incidents, four of which occurred in the last 96 hours alone.

The latest influx is the highest number of weapon-wounded patients received in a single incident since the establishment of the field hospital over a year ago. The high number of patients far exceeded the number of beds at the hospital and threatened to overwhelm the capacity of its staff to respond.

The unprecedented scale and frequency of recent mass casualty incidents treated at the field hospital is deeply worrying and illustrates the harrowing reality that civilians in Gaza are being forced to endure.

Supplies cannot currently be replenished at the rate necessary to meet the high number of casualties, which is increasing the strain on the hospital and existing stocks.

The ICRC urgently reiterates its call for the respect and protection of civilians. Civilians trying to access humanitarian assistance should not have to confront danger. Now more than ever, it is crucial that the rapid and unimpeded flow of humanitarian relief into Gaza is allowed and facilitated.