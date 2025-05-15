International Association for Near-Death Studies Announces Keynote Speakers for 2025 Annual Conference

Keynote Lineup Brings Leaders in Research and Spirituality Together, Offering Unique Insights into Near-Death Experiences and Other Related Phenomena

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) today announced Keynote Speakers for the 2025 Annual Conference , August 27-31, at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center in Oak Brook, Illinois. The 2025 Conference will celebrate the Golden Anniversary of publication of the landmark 1975 book Life after Life, which launched the field of near-death experience (NDE) research.Keynotes and other presentations will address NDEs and related transformative phenomena, including shared death experiences (SDEs), mystical experiences, after-death communications (ADCs), past-life memories (PLMs), and other expanded consciousness experiences.Keynote speakers include two IANDS founders: psychiatrist, physician and Life After Life author Raymond Moody, MD, who will speak August 28; and psychiatrist, NDE researcher and former head of the University of Virginia Medical School’s Division of Perceptual Studies Bruce Greyson, MD, who will speak August 31 about his 50 years of NDE research. Greyson is also the author of the recent best-selling book After.Many fans of The Telepathy Tapes podcast know Johns Hopkins University-trained psychiatrist Diane Hennacy Powell MD. The ESP Enigma author will speak August 28 about her research into autistic savants and the astral realm and offer compelling evidence that consciousness is not confined to the brain. On August 29, attorney and medium Mark Anthony, JD, also known as the “The Psychic Lawyer,” will take attendees on an exciting expedition through time, space and the realm of modern science leading to how his Electromagnetic Soul (EMS) Theory illuminates the ancient mystery we know as near-death experiences. He is the author of The Afterlife Frequency, Never Letting Go, and Evidence of Eternity.Anatomy of the Spirit author and human consciousness teacher and researcher Caroline Myss, MTh, will speak August 30 about mystical experiences and near-death experiences. A special pre-conference event August 26 will feature Chaz Ebert, author of It's Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness. Ebert was married to local Chicago film critic Roger Ebert until his death and produced his movie review program. Ebert will speak about her shared death experience with her husband and the after death communication she has received from him.The Annual Conference draws more than 800 people annually to learn about new research into near-death experiences, to hear stories from people who have had near-death experiences and to explore other related experiences such as terminal lucidity, after-death communication, and shared death experiences. The Conference will also feature a Healing Center offering a wide variety of treatments and services, as well as an on-site bookstore. On-line Annual Conference registration opens in late May.As a Durham, North Carolina-based educational nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, IANDS focuses its resources on providing the highest quality information available about NDE-related subjects. IANDS’s purpose is to promote responsible, multi-disciplinary exploration of near-death and similar experiences, their effects on people’s lives, and their implications for beliefs about life, death, and human purpose. It is the only membership group of its kind with local groups all over the world.

